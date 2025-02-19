Wärtsilä targets 25% reduction in supplier emissions by 2030

Wärtsilä Corporation announced a new target to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from its direct suppliers by 25% by 2030, according to the company's release.

This target focuses on Tier 1 direct suppliers and their Scope 1 and 2 emissions related to deliveries to Wärtsilä, expanding Wärtsilä's "Set for 30" decarbonization targets to include Scope 3 emissions.

"Suppliers are an integral part of the total value chain of Wärtsilä’s products and services. Supply chain’s greenhouse gas emissions are the second-biggest scope 3 category in our value chain. Therefore, including supply chain emissions into our ‘Set for 30’ targets is the logical next step on our journey to shape the decarbonisation of marine and energy industries,” said Jan Kåre Helgeland, Director, Supply Management.

The 25% reduction target is relative to 2024 emissions, which will be the baseline. Wärtsilä will collect emissions data from its Tier 1 suppliers during 2025 and is developing the methodology for tracking progress. Wärtsilä has previously committed to carbon neutrality in its own operations and a product portfolio ready for zero-carbon fuels by 2030.

By the end of 2024, Wärtsilä reports a 50% reduction in its own greenhouse gas emissions compared to the 2021 baseline. The company has also invested in research and development of fuel flexibility, efficiency, and zero-carbon fuels, including ammonia, hydrogen, and methanol.

Wärtsilä is a global leader in innovative technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets, focusing on sustainable technology and services.