China implements mandatory reporting for emergency entry of foreign vessels

Effective March 1, 2025, the China Maritime Safety Administration (MSA) will require foreign-flagged vessels to report their intent to enter Chinese internal waters due to emergencies such as illness, mechanical failure, distress, and adverse weather.

Vessels can report via marine radiotelephony, DSC on VHF, MF, and HF, marine satellite telephone, wired telephone, fax, the national hotline (12395), or other effective means.

Reports must include vessel name, IMO number, call sign, flag, type, and contact details; shipowner, operator, and manager information; vessel position, course, speed, and planned routes; estimated entry and departure times; main dimensions and drafts; crew and passenger numbers (including health conditions) and number of persons in distress, ill, or casualties; cargo details (official names, UN numbers, pollution categories, and dangerous goods quantities); reason for emergency entry, actions taken, and assistance required; and an Emergency Report Form (to be submitted upon entering Chinese internal waters).

If AIS is non-operational, the vessel name, call sign, IMO number, current position, intended course, and speed must be reported hourly until departure or permit issuance.

Vessels are subject to instructions and supervision from Chinese maritime authorities, and non-compliance with reporting requirements or instructions may result in legal action.

China Maritime Safety Administration (MSA) is responsible for maritime safety and administration within Chinese waters.