  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. China implements mandatory reporting for emergency entry of foreign vessels

2025 February 19   18:00

accident

China implements mandatory reporting for emergency entry of foreign vessels

Effective March 1, 2025, the China Maritime Safety Administration (MSA) will require foreign-flagged vessels to report their intent to enter Chinese internal waters due to emergencies such as illness, mechanical failure, distress, and adverse weather.  

Vessels can report via marine radiotelephony, DSC on VHF, MF, and HF, marine satellite telephone, wired telephone, fax, the national hotline (12395), or other effective means.  

Reports must include vessel name, IMO number, call sign, flag, type, and contact details; shipowner, operator, and manager information; vessel position, course, speed, and planned routes; estimated entry and departure times; main dimensions and drafts; crew and passenger numbers (including health conditions) and number of persons in distress, ill, or casualties; cargo details (official names, UN numbers, pollution categories, and dangerous goods quantities); reason for emergency entry, actions taken, and assistance required; and an Emergency Report Form (to be submitted upon entering Chinese internal waters).  

If AIS is non-operational, the vessel name, call sign, IMO number, current position, intended course, and speed must be reported hourly until departure or permit issuance.  

Vessels are subject to instructions and supervision from Chinese maritime authorities, and non-compliance with reporting requirements or instructions may result in legal action.

China Maritime Safety Administration (MSA) is responsible for maritime safety and administration within Chinese waters.

Topics:

legislation

accident

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 February 19

17:36

Wärtsilä targets 25% reduction in supplier emissions by 2030

17:06

EU funds €7.8 mln for green shipping power system development

16:41

Elomatic and thyssenkrupp Marine Systems to design and build next-generation Polarstern icebreaker

16:13

Louis Dreyfus Armateurs awards SOV construction contracts

15:42

MSC's Mustang service faces uncertainty amid falling freight rates

15:04

HHLA reports revenue and earnings growth in 2024

14:32

Salalah port expansion increases the port's capacity from 4.5 million to 6.5 million TEU

14:13

MOL invests in 13 Mari to advance "Flowsmart" GHG reduction technology

14:05

Fire aboard Grimaldi vessel in English Channel prompts rescue operation

13:42

MSC announces freight rate increases from Far East to Mediterranean and Black Sea

13:12

VIMC and Guangxi Beibu Gulf Port Group launch new China-Vietnam-India service

12:41

NMDC Group PJSC and JNPA sign MoU for ₹21,000 crore Vadhvan Port development

12:03

U.S. approves deepwater oil export port off Texas coast

11:52

Samsung Heavy delivers 180,000 cbm LNG carrier 'Celsius Galway'

11:12

Ørsted starts offshore construction of 920 MW wind farms in Taiwan

10:41

MAN Energy Solutions' methanol dual-fuel GenSet receives type approval

10:05

SCHOTTEL to provide propulsion systems for three new LNG bunkering vessels

09:22

Lloyd’s Register and MMMCZCS collaborate to develop ammonia fuel training standards for seafarers

2025 February 18

18:00

CLdN invests millions in Liverpool Terminal upgrade

17:45

Suardiaz Group launches new subsea vessel 'RS Alegranza'

17:42

COSCO SHIPPING adds new heavy-lift vessel to fleet

17:23

Niedersachsen Ports and FlowGen launch container-based wind turbine in Emden Harbor

17:03

European LNG imports down 19% in 2024

16:31

Econowind receives €3 mln to develop wind-assisted propulsion for deep-sea shipping

16:30

China Classification Society certifies world's largest wind power-fishery integrated platform

16:24

ONE and Yusen Logistics partner to offer green shipping solutions

16:14

Arabian Drilling signs MoU with Shelf Drilling for strategic alliance

16:01

NYK Line invests in offshore wind vessel operator Northern Offshore Group

15:18

SeaLead announces transatlantic coverage with new Mediterranean to USA (MEDUS) service

14:39

Sirius Shipping and Gasum placed order for Bio-LNG bunker vessel with RMK Marine