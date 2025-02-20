  1. Home
2025 February 20   09:58

ports

MSC Cruises opens new Barcelona cruise terminal

MSC Cruises inaugurated its new, state-of-the-art cruise terminal in Barcelona on February 15th, welcoming passengers disembarking the MSC Fantasia, according to the company's release.

The terminal, designed by Ricardo Bofill Taller de Arquitectura (RBTA), will serve both MSC Cruises and Explora Journeys. It is described as a "significant infrastructure development" for the Cruise Division of MSC Group.

The design aims to provide an enhanced guest experience. Further details regarding an official inauguration will be released in the coming months.

MSC Cruises is the world’s third largest cruise line and the market leader in Europe, operating 22 modern ships and offering cruises across five continents to over 300 destinations.

