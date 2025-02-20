  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. TotalEnergies and Air Liquide partner for green hydrogen production at refineries

2025 February 20   10:12

hydrogen

TotalEnergies and Air Liquide partner for green hydrogen production at refineries

TotalEnergies and Air Liquide have announced agreements to develop two green hydrogen production projects in the Netherlands, aimed at decarbonizing TotalEnergies' refineries in Northern Europe, according to the company's release.

The projects will utilize renewable energy, primarily from the OranjeWind offshore wind farm (a 50/50 joint venture between TotalEnergies and RWE), and are expected to reduce CO2 emissions by up to 450,000 tons annually.

The first project involves a 250 MW electrolyzer near TotalEnergies' Zeeland refinery, a 50/50 joint venture between TotalEnergies and Air Liquide. Commissioned in 2029, it will produce up to 30,000 tons of green hydrogen per year, reducing the refinery's CO2 emissions by up to 300,000 tons annually. The estimated investment is approximately €600 million, with both partners seeking subsidies.

The second project involves a tolling agreement with Air Liquide's 200 MW ELYgator electrolyzer project in Maasvlakte. TotalEnergies will supply renewable electricity from OranjeWind to produce 15,000 tons of green hydrogen annually for its Antwerp platform. This project is expected to be operational by the end of 2027, reducing CO2 emissions at the Antwerp site by up to 150,000 tons per year.

TotalEnergies aims to reduce CO2 emissions from its European refineries by approximately three million tons annually by 2030 through the use of low-carbon hydrogen. They have contracted for over 170,000 tons of green hydrogen annually for refineries and biorefineries in France, Germany, Belgium, and the Netherlands.

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity.

RWE is an international energy company active in electricity generation from renewable and conventional sources.

Topics:

TotalEnergies

hydrogen

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 February 20

11:28

HD KSOE nuclear containership design receives ABS approval

11:18

DP World's Jebel Ali Port handles 15.5 mln TEUs in 2024

11:10

DOF Group secures new contracts for Skandi Implementer in Gulf of Mexico

10:53

BAR Technologies and CMET partner to expand WindWings® production

10:43

Allseas awards contract for the upgrade of the Double Joint Factory on its pipelay vessel Solitaire

10:31

IQIP to deploy advanced equipment for Inch Cape Offshore Wind Farm monopile installation

10:29

Valaris retires rigs, announces new contracts

09:58

MSC Cruises opens new Barcelona cruise terminal

2025 February 19

18:00

China implements mandatory reporting for emergency entry of foreign vessels

17:36

Wärtsilä targets 25% reduction in supplier emissions by 2030

17:06

EU funds €7.8 mln for green shipping power system development

16:41

Elomatic and thyssenkrupp Marine Systems to design and build next-generation Polarstern icebreaker

16:13

Louis Dreyfus Armateurs awards SOV construction contracts

15:42

MSC's Mustang service faces uncertainty amid falling freight rates

15:04

HHLA reports revenue and earnings growth in 2024

14:32

Salalah port expansion increases the port's capacity from 4.5 million to 6.5 million TEU

14:13

MOL invests in 13 Mari to advance "Flowsmart" GHG reduction technology

14:05

Fire aboard Grimaldi vessel in English Channel prompts rescue operation

13:42

MSC announces freight rate increases from Far East to Mediterranean and Black Sea

13:12

VIMC and Guangxi Beibu Gulf Port Group launch new China-Vietnam-India service

12:41

NMDC Group PJSC and JNPA sign MoU for ₹21,000 crore Vadhvan Port development

12:03

U.S. approves deepwater oil export port off Texas coast

11:52

Samsung Heavy delivers 180,000 cbm LNG carrier 'Celsius Galway'

11:12

Ørsted starts offshore construction of 920 MW wind farms in Taiwan

10:41

MAN Energy Solutions' methanol dual-fuel GenSet receives type approval

10:05

SCHOTTEL to provide propulsion systems for three new LNG bunkering vessels

09:22

Lloyd’s Register and MMMCZCS collaborate to develop ammonia fuel training standards for seafarers

2025 February 18

18:00

CLdN invests millions in Liverpool Terminal upgrade

17:45

Suardiaz Group launches new subsea vessel 'RS Alegranza'

17:42

COSCO SHIPPING adds new heavy-lift vessel to fleet