TotalEnergies and Air Liquide partner for green hydrogen production at refineries

TotalEnergies and Air Liquide have announced agreements to develop two green hydrogen production projects in the Netherlands, aimed at decarbonizing TotalEnergies' refineries in Northern Europe, according to the company's release.

The projects will utilize renewable energy, primarily from the OranjeWind offshore wind farm (a 50/50 joint venture between TotalEnergies and RWE), and are expected to reduce CO2 emissions by up to 450,000 tons annually.

The first project involves a 250 MW electrolyzer near TotalEnergies' Zeeland refinery, a 50/50 joint venture between TotalEnergies and Air Liquide. Commissioned in 2029, it will produce up to 30,000 tons of green hydrogen per year, reducing the refinery's CO2 emissions by up to 300,000 tons annually. The estimated investment is approximately €600 million, with both partners seeking subsidies.

The second project involves a tolling agreement with Air Liquide's 200 MW ELYgator electrolyzer project in Maasvlakte. TotalEnergies will supply renewable electricity from OranjeWind to produce 15,000 tons of green hydrogen annually for its Antwerp platform. This project is expected to be operational by the end of 2027, reducing CO2 emissions at the Antwerp site by up to 150,000 tons per year.

TotalEnergies aims to reduce CO2 emissions from its European refineries by approximately three million tons annually by 2030 through the use of low-carbon hydrogen. They have contracted for over 170,000 tons of green hydrogen annually for refineries and biorefineries in France, Germany, Belgium, and the Netherlands.

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity.

RWE is an international energy company active in electricity generation from renewable and conventional sources.