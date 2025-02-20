  1. Home
2025 February 20   10:29

offshore

Valaris retires rigs, announces new contracts

Valaris Limited announced fleet rationalization actions and a Fleet Status Report, detailing rig retirements, a sale, and new contracts.

Valaris is retiring three semisubmersibles: VALARIS DPS-5, VALARIS DPS-3, and VALARIS DPS-6. These rigs will be removed from the global drilling supply and repurposed or scrapped.

Jackup VALARIS 75, a 25-year-old rig stacked in the U.S. Gulf, has been sold for $24 million, with future operations restricted to the U.S. Gulf as part of the agreement.

The Fleet Status Report details approximately $120 million in new contracts and extensions:  A 600-day priced contract extension with TotalEnergies in the UK North Sea for jackup VALARIS Stavanger, commencing in Q3 2025, valued at over $75 million.  A 100-day contract for jackup VALARIS 249 with BP offshore Trinidad, starting in Q1 2026, valued at approximately $16.8 million.  

A one-well contract with Jadestone Energy offshore Australia for jackup VALARIS 247, commencing in March 2025.  

Two-well priced option exercised by BP Indonesia for jackup VALARIS 106, estimated at 80 days starting in May 2025, at a day rate of $95,000.  Short-term bareboat charter agreement extensions through February 28, 2025, for jackups VALARIS 116, VALARIS 146, and VALARIS 250, leased to ARO Drilling. Discussions with Saudi Aramco regarding longer-term extensions are ongoing.

Valaris Limited is an offshore drilling services provider operating a fleet of drillships, semisubmersibles, and jackups.

Topics:

drilling

offshore

rig

