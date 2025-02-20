  1. Home
2025 February 20   10:31

offshore

IQIP to deploy advanced equipment for Inch Cape Offshore Wind Farm monopile installation

IQIP, a Netherlands-based company, has secured a contract with Inch Cape Offshore Limited, a joint venture between ESB and Red Rock Renewables, to provide equipment for the installation of monopile foundations at the 1.1 GW Inch Cape Offshore Wind Farm in the Scottish North Sea, according to the company's release.

IQIP will deploy its IQ6 Hydrohammer® and the newly developed FPUT 3500 (Flanged Pile Upending Tool) for the installation of 54 XXL monopiles.

The IQ6 Hydrohammer® is described as the world's most powerful hydraulic hammer, with an energy capacity of up to 6,600 kJ and a booster function that can increase capacity by up to 120%.

The Inch Cape project will be the first deployment of the FPUT 3500, designed for monopiles over 9 meters in diameter. This tool has a 3,500-ton lifting capacity.

IQIP will also provide a Piling Book, containing driving simulations for all 54 monopile locations, to guide hammer operators during installation.

IQIP is a company specializing in heavy lifting and offshore installation equipment.  

Inch Cape Offshore Limited is a joint venture between ESB and Red Rock Renewables developing the Inch Cape Offshore Wind Farm.

Topics:

wind farms

