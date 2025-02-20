Allseas awards contract for the upgrade of the Double Joint Factory on its pipelay vessel Solitaire

Allseas has awarded the first major contract for the upgrade of the Double Joint Factory (DJF) on its pipelay vessel Solitaire to Italian contractor Goriziane, according to the company's release.

Goriziane will supply pipe handling deck equipment and electrical and instrumentation (E&I) components.

Delivery is scheduled for January 2026, with installation and commissioning by Allseas later that year.

The DJF, crucial to Solitaire's pipelay operations, welds 12-meter pipe joints into 24-meter double joints. Since its original installation in 1998, over 13,000 kilometers of pipe have passed through the DJF.

The modernization project involves upgrades to pipe handling, tracking, processing, welding, and inspection systems, along with structural modifications.

Solitaire is a pipelay vessel known for its speed, deepwater capabilities (setting a world record of 2775 meters in 2007), and 22,000-tonne pipe carrying capacity.

Allseas is an offshore pipeline installation and subsea construction company.

Goriziane is an Italian contractor specializing in industrial equipment and systems.