BAR Technologies and CMET partner to expand WindWings® production

BAR Technologies and CM Energy Tech Co., Ltd (CMET) have entered into a collaboration agreement to increase production of BAR Technologies' 20m and 24m WindWings®, according to the company's release.

This agreement follows the launch of these smaller WindWings® models in September 2024 and aims to meet growing demand from shipowners and operators of Handymax bulkers, chemical tankers, and general cargo vessels.

The new WindWings® models are projected to deliver average fuel savings of up to 0.7 tonnes per WindWing® per day. The partnership will allow BAR Technologies to scale production to meet demand. The WindWings® portfolio now caters to a wider range of vessel sizes.

WindWings® feature a fail-safe self-feathering system designed to withstand winds up to 100 knots.

BAR Technologies' patented three-element wing design generates 2.5 times the lift of traditional single-element wings.

WindWings® operate without continuous spinning or suction fans and automatically adjust for optimal efficiency. They are designed for both newbuild and retrofit installations.

BAR Technologies, spun out of the British America's Cup team, provides design and engineering consultancy services for various vessel types.

CM ENERGY, a subsidiary of China Merchants Group, provides high-end equipment, technology, and services to the maritime and energy industries.