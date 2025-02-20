DOF Group secures new contracts for Skandi Implementer in Gulf of Mexico

DOF Group ASA announced two subsea construction contracts with two international oil companies in the Gulf of Mexico for the Skandi Implementer, according to the company's release.

The vessel, recently returned from Mexico due to a client payment default, will be deployed for these projects.

The combined duration of the contracts is approximately two months.

The Skandi Implementer will undergo survey service integration and ROV integration before mobilizing for the projects in late February.

DOF Group ASA is an international subsea services provider operating a fleet of offshore vessels.