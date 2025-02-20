DP World's Jebel Ali Port handles 15.5 mln TEUs in 2024

DP World announced that Jebel Ali Port recorded its highest container and breakbulk cargo volumes since 2015, according to the company's release.

The port handled 15.5 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in 2024, an increase of 1 million TEUs over the previous year. This figure represents approximately 18% of DP World’s total global container throughput of 88.3 million TEUs.

Breakbulk cargo volumes reached 5.4 million metric tonnes (MTs), a 23% year-on-year increase, marking the second-highest performance in nearly a decade. Jebel Ali Port handled shipments of wind turbines, solar panels, heavy machinery, and construction materials. Imports constituted 80% of total shipments, with outbound shipments led by sugar, iron, and steel. Regional infrastructure projects, with planned construction projects in the UAE valued at approximately $112 billion in 2024, contributed to breakbulk demand. Breakbulk cargo growth was driven by regional investments in infrastructure, renewable energy, and industrial development.

Container throughput growth was attributed to regional demand, particularly from Asia and the Indian Subcontinent, new shipping services, and operational efficiency amid supply chain disruptions, including those related to the Red Sea crisis.

In 2024, Jebel Ali Port facilitated 45,000 MT of bagged wheat flour shipments for humanitarian aid, consolidated structural steel exports for a US aluminium recycling plant, and streamlined logistics for Liberia’s largest mining project by handling 60% of its structural components.

Jebel Ali Port maintains an annual container capacity of 19.4 million TEUs across four terminals, over 100 berths, and a 25-kilometer quay length. It also includes dedicated terminals for breakbulk, Ro-Ro, and heavy-lift cargo. Dubai’s Mina Al Hamriya Port supplements these capabilities.

DP World's global network of ports and terminals handled 88.3 million TEUs in 2024, an 8.3% year-on-year increase.

Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA) is one of the world's largest free trade zones, located adjacent to Jebel Ali Port, offering businesses various incentives and infrastructure.