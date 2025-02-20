  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. HD KSOE nuclear containership design receives ABS approval

2025 February 20   11:28

shipbuilding

HD KSOE nuclear containership design receives ABS approval

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) has received Approval in Principle (AIP) from ABS for its nuclear-electric propelled containership design, according to ABS's release.

The vessel, designed to carry 15,000 TEUs, employs a propulsion system integrating a molten salt reactor (MSR) for heat generation and a supercritical carbon dioxide (SCO2) system for power conversion. ABS conducted design reviews based on class requirements, following the publication of its requirements for floating nuclear power in October 2024.

“Advanced modern reactors are both a global decarbonization solution and a commercial shipping disruptor. They are a key transformational technology that forms a critical part of the calculus to get to net zero by 2050 and they change the commercial model, the economics of shipping, the operation of the vessels and their design, as KSOE have demonstrated. The new nuclear story is now being written and this collaboration with KSOE is an important step forward,” stated Christopher J. Wiernicki, ABS Chairman and CEO.

Sangmin Park, Senior Vice President of HD KSOE, commented, “Fourth-generation SMRs, currently in the demonstration phase, offer a groundbreaking improvement in safety compared to conventional reactors. When applied to large container ships, they could potentially have less risk than some of the other alternative fuel systems.”

Following the AIP, HD KSOE and ABS will proceed with further development of the vessel design. ABS is engaged in research on advanced nuclear reactor technologies for maritime applications, collaborating with the U.S. Department of Energy to investigate the adoption of nuclear propulsion in commercial vessels.

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) is a leading South Korean shipbuilding company specializing in the design and construction of various vessel types, contributing significantly to advancements in maritime technology.  

ABS (American Bureau of Shipping) is a global leader in providing classification and technical advisory services to the marine and offshore industries, ensuring safety and reliability in maritime operations.

Topics:

HD KSOE

ABS

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 February 20

11:18

DP World's Jebel Ali Port handles 15.5 mln TEUs in 2024

11:10

DOF Group secures new contracts for Skandi Implementer in Gulf of Mexico

10:53

BAR Technologies and CMET partner to expand WindWings® production

10:43

Allseas awards contract for the upgrade of the Double Joint Factory on its pipelay vessel Solitaire

10:31

IQIP to deploy advanced equipment for Inch Cape Offshore Wind Farm monopile installation

10:29

Valaris retires rigs, announces new contracts

10:12

TotalEnergies and Air Liquide partner for green hydrogen production at refineries

09:58

MSC Cruises opens new Barcelona cruise terminal

2025 February 19

18:00

China implements mandatory reporting for emergency entry of foreign vessels

17:36

Wärtsilä targets 25% reduction in supplier emissions by 2030

17:06

EU funds €7.8 mln for green shipping power system development

16:41

Elomatic and thyssenkrupp Marine Systems to design and build next-generation Polarstern icebreaker

16:13

Louis Dreyfus Armateurs awards SOV construction contracts

15:42

MSC's Mustang service faces uncertainty amid falling freight rates

15:04

HHLA reports revenue and earnings growth in 2024

14:32

Salalah port expansion increases the port's capacity from 4.5 million to 6.5 million TEU

14:13

MOL invests in 13 Mari to advance "Flowsmart" GHG reduction technology

14:05

Fire aboard Grimaldi vessel in English Channel prompts rescue operation

13:42

MSC announces freight rate increases from Far East to Mediterranean and Black Sea

13:12

VIMC and Guangxi Beibu Gulf Port Group launch new China-Vietnam-India service

12:41

NMDC Group PJSC and JNPA sign MoU for ₹21,000 crore Vadhvan Port development

12:03

U.S. approves deepwater oil export port off Texas coast

11:52

Samsung Heavy delivers 180,000 cbm LNG carrier 'Celsius Galway'

11:12

Ørsted starts offshore construction of 920 MW wind farms in Taiwan

10:41

MAN Energy Solutions' methanol dual-fuel GenSet receives type approval

10:05

SCHOTTEL to provide propulsion systems for three new LNG bunkering vessels

09:22

Lloyd’s Register and MMMCZCS collaborate to develop ammonia fuel training standards for seafarers

2025 February 18

18:00

CLdN invests millions in Liverpool Terminal upgrade

17:45

Suardiaz Group launches new subsea vessel 'RS Alegranza'

17:42

COSCO SHIPPING adds new heavy-lift vessel to fleet