HD KSOE nuclear containership design receives ABS approval

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) has received Approval in Principle (AIP) from ABS for its nuclear-electric propelled containership design, according to ABS's release.

The vessel, designed to carry 15,000 TEUs, employs a propulsion system integrating a molten salt reactor (MSR) for heat generation and a supercritical carbon dioxide (SCO2) system for power conversion. ABS conducted design reviews based on class requirements, following the publication of its requirements for floating nuclear power in October 2024.

“Advanced modern reactors are both a global decarbonization solution and a commercial shipping disruptor. They are a key transformational technology that forms a critical part of the calculus to get to net zero by 2050 and they change the commercial model, the economics of shipping, the operation of the vessels and their design, as KSOE have demonstrated. The new nuclear story is now being written and this collaboration with KSOE is an important step forward,” stated Christopher J. Wiernicki, ABS Chairman and CEO.

Sangmin Park, Senior Vice President of HD KSOE, commented, “Fourth-generation SMRs, currently in the demonstration phase, offer a groundbreaking improvement in safety compared to conventional reactors. When applied to large container ships, they could potentially have less risk than some of the other alternative fuel systems.”

Following the AIP, HD KSOE and ABS will proceed with further development of the vessel design. ABS is engaged in research on advanced nuclear reactor technologies for maritime applications, collaborating with the U.S. Department of Energy to investigate the adoption of nuclear propulsion in commercial vessels.

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) is a leading South Korean shipbuilding company specializing in the design and construction of various vessel types, contributing significantly to advancements in maritime technology.

ABS (American Bureau of Shipping) is a global leader in providing classification and technical advisory services to the marine and offshore industries, ensuring safety and reliability in maritime operations.