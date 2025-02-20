Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach report record January 2025

The Port of Los Angeles (POLA) has announced a historic start to 2025, processing 924,245 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) in January, marking the busiest January in its 117-year history. This figure represents an 8% increase compared to January 2024, according to the company's release.

The record volume was driven by a 9.5% increase in loaded imports, reaching 483,831 TEUs. However, loaded exports saw a 10.5% decrease, totaling 113,271 TEUs. Empty containers processed at the port jumped by 14% to 327,143 TEUs.

While January's figures are strong, Executive Director Gene Seroka anticipates a potential decrease in February's volume to around 700,000 TEUs due to the Lunar New Year holiday.

The Port of Long Beach also reported record-breaking January volumes, with a 41.4% increase year-over-year, handling 952,733 TEUs, according to Logistics Management. This indicates strong overall port activity in the San Pedro Bay complex.

