  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. India-Russia trade via INSTC rises USD 66 bln in 2024

2025 February 20   13:52

shipping

India-Russia trade via INSTC rises USD 66 bln in 2024

Trade between India and Russia, utilizing the International North South Transport Corridor (INSTC), has doubled in the past year, according to The Economic Times.

India increased export volume to mitigate its trade deficit with Russia. The INSTC's eastern route, connecting western India with Russia through Iran, is considered the most efficient of the corridor's three branches.

Dmitriy Kryukov, deputy general director for multimodal service, Russian Railways Logistics, stated, "Speeding up the railway delivery from Russia through the territory of Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan to the port of Bandar Abbas in Iran allows to cut the general time of delivery across the Eastern branch of INSTC."

Kryukov also noted, "Today it takes nearly 16 days for a train to get to Bander Abbas from Moscow region and 11 days from Russia's Chelyabinsk region, which is three times faster than two-three years back. The net cost of the service along the eastern route of INSTC last year was reduced by more than 56%, while the volume of transportation across this route increased by 1.7 times."

Indian exports via the INSTC eastern route include construction supplies, clothing, footwear, rice, plastics, rolled iron, confectionery, seasoning, and food concentrates. Russian exports to India consist of paper products, lumber, hygiene products, furniture, roofing materials, and food.

Bilateral trade between the two nations reached USD 66 billion in 2024, a fivefold increase over the past five years, with a 9 percent rise in the last eight months. The trade deficit stands at approximately USD 25.11 billion. Both countries aim for a USD 100 billion trade target by 2030.

Kryukov said, "Diversification of bilateral trade between Russia and India can be addressed by INSTC. Pharmaceuticals are among the most prospective industries in this respect. Today the eastern route of the corridor is ready to accept Indian pharmaceutical products that require special conditions of transportation. This logistics option can prove to be timely and relevant, taking into consideration the fact that India was acknowledged the largest supplier of pharmaceuticals to Russia in 2023."

Russia and Iran are expected to sign an agreement by March-end to commence construction of the Rasht-Astara rail link, which will enhance India-Russia trade via INSTC.

In 2023, Russia and Iran signed an agreement to build the rail link, completing the western INSTC route via Azerbaijan. The INSTC also includes the Trans-Caspian route, connecting ports in Astrakhan, Olya, and Makhachkala in Russia with ports in Bandar Anzali, Amirabad, and Nowshahr in Iran. A proposed route via Armenia and connections to the Northern Sea Route are under consideration.

Russian Railways Logistics is a subsidiary of Russian Railways, it specializes in providing multimodal logistics services, including rail, sea, and road transportation.  

INSTC (International North South Transport Corridor) is a multi-modal transportation network spanning 7,200 km connecting ship, rail, and road routes for moving freight between India, Iran, Azerbaijan, Russia, Central Asia and Europe.

Topics:

railway

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 February 20

18:06

MSC World America concludes sea trials ahead of Miami debut

17:26

Cargill and Hafnia form joint venture for marine fuel procurement

17:06

Seatrium secures jack-up rig contract with International Maritime Industries

16:40

HMM pursues acquisition of SK Shipping in $1.4 bln deal, excluding LNG transportation operations

16:15

India's ONGC seeks partners for VLEC construction

15:34

Hanwha Ocean achieves milestone with 200th LNG carrier delivery

15:14

Marsa Maroc and TIL partner on Nador West Med Container Terminal

14:26

Egypt and Croatia partner to boost maritime trade via port agreement

14:03

US LPG export growth to slow in 2025 due to terminal capacity limits - Drewry

13:04

Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach report record January 2025

12:40

Asia-Europe trade faces demand volatility post-Red Sea disruption

12:12

Enagás to invest €4 bln by 2030, focusing on green hydrogen infrastructure

12:07

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Feb 17-21, 2025

12:01

Three tankers damaged in Mediterranean Sea in past month

11:28

HD KSOE nuclear containership design receives ABS approval

11:18

DP World's Jebel Ali Port handles 15.5 mln TEUs in 2024

11:10

DOF Group secures new contracts for Skandi Implementer in Gulf of Mexico

10:53

BAR Technologies and CMET partner to expand WindWings® production

10:43

Allseas awards contract for the upgrade of the Double Joint Factory on its pipelay vessel Solitaire

10:31

IQIP to deploy advanced equipment for Inch Cape Offshore Wind Farm monopile installation

10:29

Valaris retires rigs, announces new contracts

10:12

TotalEnergies and Air Liquide partner for green hydrogen production at refineries

09:58

MSC Cruises opens new Barcelona cruise terminal

2025 February 19

18:00

China implements mandatory reporting for emergency entry of foreign vessels

17:36

Wärtsilä targets 25% reduction in supplier emissions by 2030

17:06

EU funds €7.8 mln for green shipping power system development

16:41

Elomatic and thyssenkrupp Marine Systems to design and build next-generation Polarstern icebreaker

16:13

Louis Dreyfus Armateurs awards SOV construction contracts

15:42

MSC's Mustang service faces uncertainty amid falling freight rates

15:04

HHLA reports revenue and earnings growth in 2024