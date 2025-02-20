Egypt and Croatia partner to boost maritime trade via port agreement

Egypt and Croatia have formalized a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening maritime cooperation between the Alexandria Port Authority and the Port of Rijeka Authority. The signing ceremony, held in the New Administrative Capital, was witnessed by Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic on Tuesday, February 18, 2025.

The MoU is designed to enhance bilateral collaboration in key areas including maritime transport, logistics, and infrastructure development. It also focuses on promoting technology exchange, improving operational efficiency, and fostering environmental sustainability and maritime security. A central goal is to boost trade connectivity between the two ports by exploring the establishment of joint shipping routes and encouraging mutual investments in port projects.

To ensure effective implementation, a joint committee will be established to oversee the MoU's execution. Technical negotiations are scheduled to commence in the coming weeks to define priority cooperation areas and specific joint projects.

Alexandria Port Authority is considered Egypt's main maritime gateway, handling a significant portion of the country's international trade through the Mediterranean Sea.

Port of Rijeka Authority is the largest Croatian seaport, strategically positioned on the Adriatic Sea.