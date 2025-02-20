  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Egypt and Croatia partner to boost maritime trade via port agreement

2025 February 20   14:26

ports

Egypt and Croatia partner to boost maritime trade via port agreement

Egypt and Croatia have formalized a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening maritime cooperation between the Alexandria Port Authority and the Port of Rijeka Authority. The signing ceremony, held in the New Administrative Capital, was witnessed by Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic on Tuesday, February 18, 2025.

The MoU is designed to enhance bilateral collaboration in key areas including maritime transport, logistics, and infrastructure development. It also focuses on promoting technology exchange, improving operational efficiency, and fostering environmental sustainability and maritime security. A central goal is to boost trade connectivity between the two ports by exploring the establishment of joint shipping routes and encouraging mutual investments in port projects.

To ensure effective implementation, a joint committee will be established to oversee the MoU's execution. Technical negotiations are scheduled to commence in the coming weeks to define priority cooperation areas and specific joint projects. 

Alexandria Port Authority is considered Egypt's main maritime gateway, handling a significant portion of the country's international trade through the Mediterranean Sea. 

Port of Rijeka Authority is the largest Croatian seaport, strategically positioned on the Adriatic Sea.

Topics:

ports

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 February 20

18:06

MSC World America concludes sea trials ahead of Miami debut

17:26

Cargill and Hafnia form joint venture for marine fuel procurement

17:06

Seatrium secures jack-up rig contract with International Maritime Industries

16:40

HMM pursues acquisition of SK Shipping in $1.4 bln deal, excluding LNG transportation operations

16:15

India's ONGC seeks partners for VLEC construction

15:34

Hanwha Ocean achieves milestone with 200th LNG carrier delivery

15:14

Marsa Maroc and TIL partner on Nador West Med Container Terminal

14:03

US LPG export growth to slow in 2025 due to terminal capacity limits - Drewry

13:52

India-Russia trade via INSTC rises USD 66 bln in 2024

13:04

Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach report record January 2025

12:40

Asia-Europe trade faces demand volatility post-Red Sea disruption

12:12

Enagás to invest €4 bln by 2030, focusing on green hydrogen infrastructure

12:07

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Feb 17-21, 2025

12:01

Three tankers damaged in Mediterranean Sea in past month

11:28

HD KSOE nuclear containership design receives ABS approval

11:18

DP World's Jebel Ali Port handles 15.5 mln TEUs in 2024

11:10

DOF Group secures new contracts for Skandi Implementer in Gulf of Mexico

10:53

BAR Technologies and CMET partner to expand WindWings® production

10:43

Allseas awards contract for the upgrade of the Double Joint Factory on its pipelay vessel Solitaire

10:31

IQIP to deploy advanced equipment for Inch Cape Offshore Wind Farm monopile installation

10:29

Valaris retires rigs, announces new contracts

10:12

TotalEnergies and Air Liquide partner for green hydrogen production at refineries

09:58

MSC Cruises opens new Barcelona cruise terminal

2025 February 19

18:00

China implements mandatory reporting for emergency entry of foreign vessels

17:36

Wärtsilä targets 25% reduction in supplier emissions by 2030

17:06

EU funds €7.8 mln for green shipping power system development

16:41

Elomatic and thyssenkrupp Marine Systems to design and build next-generation Polarstern icebreaker

16:13

Louis Dreyfus Armateurs awards SOV construction contracts

15:42

MSC's Mustang service faces uncertainty amid falling freight rates

15:04

HHLA reports revenue and earnings growth in 2024