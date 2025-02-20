Marsa Maroc and TIL partner on Nador West Med Container Terminal

Marsa Maroc and Terminal Investment Limited (TIL), a subsidiary of MSC Group, have entered into a partnership agreement concerning the Nador West Med port, according to Marsa Maroc's release.

The agreement, finalized on February 17, 2025, will see TIL acquire a stake in the Marsa Maroc subsidiary holding the concession for the container terminal at Nador West Med. Upon regulatory approval, the shareholding structure of the subsidiary managing the terminal concession will be adjusted to reflect TIL holding 50% minus one share, and Marsa Maroc retaining majority ownership with 50% plus one share, along with majority voting rights.

Marsa Maroc secured the concession for the Nador West Med container terminal in June 2024. The terminal, featuring 1,520 linear meters of quay, a depth of 18 meters, and 70 hectares of yard space, is projected to handle 3.4 million TEUs at full capacity. The first phase of the terminal is scheduled to commence operations at the beginning of 2027.

Marsa Maroc is the leading port operator in Morocco.

Terminal Investment Limited (TIL) is a global container terminal operator and a subsidiary of MSC Group, the world's leading container shipping company.