Hanwha Ocean achieves milestone with 200th LNG carrier delivery

Hanwha Ocean has announced the successful delivery of its 200th liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier, marking a global first in shipbuilding. The South Korean shipbuilder delivered the ‘Lebrethah’ vessel to SK Shipping on February 20, 2025, according to the company's release.

The Lebrethah is slated to operate under Korea Green LNG Ltd. (KGL), a consortium comprising SK Shipping, H-Line Shipping, and Pan Ocean, for QatarEnergy's North Field Expansion Project.

Equipped with a low-pressure dual-fuel propulsion engine (ME-GA) and a re-liquefaction system, the Lebrethah is designed as an environmentally friendly vessel with reduced emissions. It also incorporates Hanwha Ocean's smart ship solution, HS4, for enhanced operational efficiency.

Hanwha Ocean delivered its first LNG carrier in 1995 and reached its 100th delivery in 2016. The subsequent 100 vessels were constructed in nine years, more than twice as fast as the first hundred, attributed to technological advancements and production innovation, including the establishment of a system capable of constructing four vessels simultaneously in one dock. This has enabled Hanwha Ocean to achieve a maximum annual production capacity of 25 LNG carriers.

Kim Jong-seo, Head of Hanwha Ocean's commercial ship business division, stated, "With the shift in U.S. fossil fuel policy, the importance of LNG is further emphasized in the global energy market. Hanwha Ocean, with its overwhelming technology, is confident in being the best shipyard to meet the demands of global shipowners."

The company highlights its full lineup of LNG-related facilities, including LNG carriers, icebreaking LNG carriers, LNG-RVs, LNG-FSRUs, LNG-FSUs, and LNG-FPSOs. Hanwha Ocean claims to be the first in the world to build icebreaking LNG carriers, LNG-RVs, LNG-FSRUs, and LNG-FPSOs.

Hanwha Ocean anticipates strong growth in the LNG carrier market, projecting newbuild demand to reach up to 126 vessels by 2029, valued at approximately 47 trillion won. The company expects to benefit from increasing global LNG demand and stricter environmental regulations, as well as international geopolitical factors.

Hanwha Ocean (formerly Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering) is a major South Korean shipbuilder, specializing in LNG carriers, offshore platforms, and naval vessels, recognized for its technological capabilities in LNG-related technologies.