2025 February 20   17:06

offshore

Seatrium secures jack-up rig contract with International Maritime Industries

Seatrium Offshore Technology has been awarded a contract by International Maritime Industries (IMI) for the supply of equipment and a license for a LeTourneau Super 116E Class Self-Elevating Drilling Unit (SE-MODU), designated Kingdom 3, according to the company's release.

This agreement marks the commencement of new-build construction at IMI's facility in the MENA region.

The contract entails Seatrium providing a rig kit based on the LeTourneau Super 116E design, tailored for operations in the MENA region. The rigs will feature 343-foot legs, a 1.5 million-pound hook load, and advanced cyber systems. This order represents the 44th instance of the LeTourneau Super 116 series.

Seatrium's historical involvement in jack-up rig construction includes the design and construction of the first independent leg jack-up drilling rig in 1955. The company reports involvement in the construction of over half of the global jack-up rig fleet and 65% of those operating in the Middle East.

The joint venture between IMI and Seatrium, is part of a larger push by Saudi Arabia to increase its local manufacturing capabilities in the maritime sector. The selection of the LeTourneau design is aligned with the need for robust and reliable drilling platforms in the regions offshore fields.

Seatrium specializes in providing engineering solutions for the offshore, marine, and energy sectors, with a global presence in design, construction, repair, and upgrading of various marine vessels and offshore platforms.  

International Maritime Industries (IMI) is a joint venture between Saudi Aramco, Lamprell, Bahri and Hyundai Heavy Industries, and is focused on developing a world-class, large-scale maritime facility in Saudi Arabia.

