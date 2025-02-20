MSC World America concludes sea trials ahead of Miami debut

MSC Cruises’ MSC World America has completed its deep-water sea trials in the Atlantic Ocean, according to the company's release. The vessel, MSC Cruises’ 23rd ship, is set for delivery on March 27 from Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard.

The sea trials evaluated the ship’s engine performance, maneuverability, fuel consumption, safety systems, speed, and stopping distances.

MSC World America, featuring seven onboard districts, will be named on April 9 at the MSC Miami Cruise Terminal. The ship’s maiden voyage to Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve precedes its Caribbean deployment.

The 22-deck vessel has a gross tonnage of 216,638, a length of 1,093 feet, and a width of 154 feet. It accommodates 6,762 passengers and 2,138 crew, with 2,614 cabins and over 413,334 square feet of public space. The ship includes 18 bars and lounges and 19 dining venues.

MSC World America will operate 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries from Miami, beginning April 12. Ports of call include Puerto Plata, San Juan, Costa Maya, Cozumel, Isla de Roatan, and Ocean Cay. The vessel uses LNG and is equipped with shore power connectivity, an advanced wastewater treatment plant, and an onboard recycling management system.

MSC Cruises’ order book includes MSC World Asia, scheduled for delivery in 2026, and a fourth World Class vessel in 2027.

MSC Cruises is a global cruise line offering diverse itineraries and onboard experiences, with a focus on expansion in key markets.

Chantiers de l'Atlantique is a French shipyard specializing in the construction of large passenger ships and naval vessels.