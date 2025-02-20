  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. MSC World America concludes sea trials ahead of Miami debut

2025 February 20   18:06

shipping

MSC World America concludes sea trials ahead of Miami debut

MSC Cruises’ MSC World America has completed its deep-water sea trials in the Atlantic Ocean, according to the company's release. The vessel, MSC Cruises’ 23rd ship, is set for delivery on March 27 from Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard.

The sea trials evaluated the ship’s engine performance, maneuverability, fuel consumption, safety systems, speed, and stopping distances.

MSC World America, featuring seven onboard districts, will be named on April 9 at the MSC Miami Cruise Terminal. The ship’s maiden voyage to Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve precedes its Caribbean deployment.

The 22-deck vessel has a gross tonnage of 216,638, a length of 1,093 feet, and a width of 154 feet. It accommodates 6,762 passengers and 2,138 crew, with 2,614 cabins and over 413,334 square feet of public space. The ship includes 18 bars and lounges and 19 dining venues.

MSC World America will operate 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries from Miami, beginning April 12. Ports of call include Puerto Plata, San Juan, Costa Maya, Cozumel, Isla de Roatan, and Ocean Cay. The vessel uses LNG and is equipped with shore power connectivity, an advanced wastewater treatment plant, and an onboard recycling management system.

MSC Cruises’ order book includes MSC World Asia, scheduled for delivery in 2026, and a fourth World Class vessel in 2027.

MSC Cruises is a global cruise line offering diverse itineraries and onboard experiences, with a focus on expansion in key markets. 

Chantiers de l'Atlantique is a French shipyard specializing in the construction of large passenger ships and naval vessels.

Topics:

MSC

cruises

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 February 20

17:26

Cargill and Hafnia form joint venture for marine fuel procurement

17:06

Seatrium secures jack-up rig contract with International Maritime Industries

16:40

HMM pursues acquisition of SK Shipping in $1.4 bln deal, excluding LNG transportation operations

16:15

India's ONGC seeks partners for VLEC construction

15:34

Hanwha Ocean achieves milestone with 200th LNG carrier delivery

15:14

Marsa Maroc and TIL partner on Nador West Med Container Terminal

14:26

Egypt and Croatia partner to boost maritime trade via port agreement

14:03

US LPG export growth to slow in 2025 due to terminal capacity limits - Drewry

13:52

India-Russia trade via INSTC rises USD 66 bln in 2024

13:04

Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach report record January 2025

12:40

Asia-Europe trade faces demand volatility post-Red Sea disruption

12:12

Enagás to invest €4 bln by 2030, focusing on green hydrogen infrastructure

12:07

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Feb 17-21, 2025

12:01

Three tankers damaged in Mediterranean Sea in past month

11:28

HD KSOE nuclear containership design receives ABS approval

11:18

DP World's Jebel Ali Port handles 15.5 mln TEUs in 2024

11:10

DOF Group secures new contracts for Skandi Implementer in Gulf of Mexico

10:53

BAR Technologies and CMET partner to expand WindWings® production

10:43

Allseas awards contract for the upgrade of the Double Joint Factory on its pipelay vessel Solitaire

10:31

IQIP to deploy advanced equipment for Inch Cape Offshore Wind Farm monopile installation

10:29

Valaris retires rigs, announces new contracts

10:12

TotalEnergies and Air Liquide partner for green hydrogen production at refineries

09:58

MSC Cruises opens new Barcelona cruise terminal

2025 February 19

18:00

China implements mandatory reporting for emergency entry of foreign vessels

17:36

Wärtsilä targets 25% reduction in supplier emissions by 2030

17:06

EU funds €7.8 mln for green shipping power system development

16:41

Elomatic and thyssenkrupp Marine Systems to design and build next-generation Polarstern icebreaker

16:13

Louis Dreyfus Armateurs awards SOV construction contracts

15:42

MSC's Mustang service faces uncertainty amid falling freight rates

15:04

HHLA reports revenue and earnings growth in 2024