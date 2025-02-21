  1. Home
2025 February 21   10:04

shipping

Five major shipbroking firms launch Ocean Recap platform for charter party management

Five major shipbroking firms, Arrow, Gibson Shipbrokers, Howe Robinson, Ifchor Galbraiths, and SSY, have launched Ocean Recap, a platform for Recap and Charter Party management, in partnership with Signal Ocean, according to SSY's release.

Ocean Recap aims to address concerns about data security and potential market monopolization in the digital Charter Party landscape.

"Ocean Recap represents a defining moment for the maritime industry," said Jeroen Wolthuis, CEO of Ocean Recap. "By uniting some of the most respected names in shipbroking, we are creating a platform that prioritises independence, security, and industry collaboration."

Developed over 18 months, Ocean Recap has undergone internal testing, producing over 1,000 Charter Parties for more than 75 clients across tanker and dry markets. The platform has also undergone an independent penetration test and implemented an Information Security Management System. ISO27001 implementation is underway.

The platform will enter its final testing stage with a limited release to early adopters, with a general release to the market scheduled for mid-2025.

Arrow is a shipbroking firm specializing in various vessel types and maritime services.

Gibson Shipbrokers is a shipbroking company providing services in the tanker, gas, and dry cargo markets.

Howe Robinson is a shipbroking company with expertise in tankers, dry cargo, and gas markets.

Ifchor Galbraiths is a shipbroking company offering services in dry cargo, tankers, and other maritime sectors.

Simpson Spence Young (SSY) is a shipbroking company providing services across various shipping markets, including tankers, dry cargo, and gas.

Signal Ocean is a technology company providing data analytics and software solutions for the shipping industry.

