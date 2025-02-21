"K" LINE funds research on on-board CO2 capture system with Rikkyo University

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” LINE) has signed an agreement with Rikkyo Educational Corporation to fund a research project focused on developing an on-board CO2 capturing system using Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOF), according to the company's release.

The "K" LINE Advanced Technology Future Environment Project Laboratory has been established at Rikkyo University to conduct the research, collaborating with Professor Mao Minoura's research group.

The project aims to evaluate the applicability of MOF technology for capturing CO2 from vessel exhaust gas.

“K” LINE is pursuing various decarbonization initiatives, including the development of on-board carbon capture and storage (OCCS) technology. The company previously conducted the "CC-OCEAN" project in 2021, a demonstrative experiment of an on-board CO2 capturing device. This new research project will further explore the use of MOF for CO2 capture.

"K" LINE is a Japanese shipping company providing various maritime transportation services.