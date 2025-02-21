Capital Ship Management completes first tanker on-shore power assessment with LR

Capital Ship Management Corp. (‘Capital’) and Lloyd’s Register (LR) have completed the first tanker on-shore power supply (OPS) Compatibility Assessment, ensuring Capital’s 155k Suezmax oil tankers will be compatible with on-shore power infrastructure at the Port of Long Beach (POLB) in California, USA, according to LR's release.

The assessment addresses technical uncertainties related to OPS compatibility, which have previously hindered shipowners and shipyards from specifying and installing the correct equipment. This project is the first completion of the tanker compatibility assessment following the official publication of the IEC 80005-1 standard in 2012.

The assessment ensures Capital’s vessels will comply with the California Air Resources Board (CARB) emission control requirements, which came into effect on January 1, 2025.

Capital Ship Management Corp. is a ship management company providing services to the tanker, dry bulk, and container sectors.

Lloyd’s Register is a global professional services company specializing in engineering and technology for the maritime industry and other sectors.

The California Air Resources Board is a state agency responsible for air pollution control in California.