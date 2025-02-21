GTT secures order from HD Hyundai for LNG tank design on 12 container ships

GTT has received an order from HD Hyundai Heavy Industries to design the cryogenic fuel tanks for 12 new LNG-fueled container vessels, commissioned by a European ship-owner, according to GTT's release.

The vessels will feature GTT's Mark III Flex membrane containment system and the "1 barg" design, which allows for higher operating pressure, enhancing operational efficiency and compliance with future port regulations.

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries will construct the 12 large container ships, each equipped with LNG tanks of 12,750 m³ capacity. The delivery of these vessels is scheduled between the second quarter of 2027 and the fourth quarter of 2028.

The use of LNG as fuel is aimed at reducing emissions of atmospheric pollutants, including nitrogen oxides, sulfur oxides, CO₂, and fine particulates. GTT estimates that using LNG to power a large container ship can reduce CO₂ emissions by approximately 25,000 tons per year compared to heavy fuel oil propulsion.

GTT (Gaztransport & Technigaz) is a technology company specializing in membrane containment systems used for the transport and storage of liquefied gases, particularly LNG.

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries is a South Korean shipbuilding company that manufactures various types of vessels, including LNG carriers and container ships.