Valenciaport container traffic increases by 5% in Jan 2025

Valenciaport reported significant growth in container traffic with Australia, Vietnam, and Bangladesh during January 2025, according to its latest statistical bulletin.

Container traffic with Australia increased by 98.89%, with Bangladesh by 95.29%, and with Vietnam by 81.39%. China remains Valenciaport's primary trading partner, with 67,475 TEUs exchanged with Asian ports, representing a 53.19% increase.

Exports from Valenciaport, measured in full containers, grew by 9.87% in January, indicating a reactivation of the Valencian and Spanish export sector.

The overall container traffic at Valenciaport reached 412,721 TEUs, marking a 5.43% increase.

In terms of total tonnage, Valenciaport handled 6.02 million tonnes, representing a 1.37% decrease. However, solid bulk traffic saw a 7.03% increase, and imports increased by 40.02%. Sectors experiencing growth include non-metallic minerals (69.15%), chemical products (21.99%), construction materials (9.96%), and agri-food stuffs (9.48%).

Valenciaport is the port authority that manages the ports of Valencia, Sagunto, and Gandia, serving as a major hub for international trade in the Mediterranean.