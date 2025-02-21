HHLA expands automated yard at Container Terminal Burchardkai

HHLA Container Terminal Burchardkai (CTB) has expanded its automated yard with the addition of three new electric storage blocks, increasing capacity by approximately 6,000 TEU to nearly 45,000 TEU, according to the company's release.

The new storage blocks, operational since late 2024, are part of CTB’s ongoing modernization efforts aimed at automation and sustainability.

The new storage blocks are served by electrically powered portal cranes, supplied exclusively with renewable energy. The automated storage blocks require less than half the space compared to conventional straddle carrier yards.

“With the three new storage blocks, we are steadily pursuing the modernisation of our terminal,” stated Ingo Witte, CTB Managing Director. “The innovative systems offer a more efficient use of space, reduce emissions and optimise operations for our clients.”

The automated container store at CTB features a unique yard crane system with three portal cranes that can drive over each other, enhancing productivity. An AI module integrated into the terminal’s control system helps optimize storage locations, minimizing energy-intensive restacking processes.

HHLA (Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG) is a leading European logistics company that operates container terminals in Hamburg and other locations.