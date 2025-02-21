  1. Home
2025 February 21   13:44

shipbuilding

MSC expands LNG Megamax orderbook at Zhoushan Changhong

Zhoushan Changhong International Shipyard has secured a new order from Mediterranean Shipping Co (MSC) for four firm 21,700 teu LNG dual-fuel megamax containerships, with options for an additional four vessels.

The yard confirmed the order, stating it represents its “largest newbuilding project to date and in Zhejiang Province.” This follows MSC’s previous orders at Changhong International in 2023, which included ten vessels of 11,500 teu and 10,300 teu, and a subsequent order for twelve 19,000 teu LNG dual-fuel megamaxes last August.

MSC, led by Soren Toft, currently operates a fleet of approximately 6.4 million teu, representing around 20% of the global operated fleet. The company's orderbook now exceeds 130 ships, with the latest deal projected to add approximately 2.15 million slots to its capacity in the coming years.

Changhong International is a Chinese shipbuilding company specializing in the construction of various types of vessels. 

