Seatrium starts sea trials for Jones Act-compliant WTIV Charybdis

Seatrium has commenced sea trials for Charybdis, the first Jones Act-compliant Wind Turbine Installation Vessel (WTIV) constructed in the United States, according to the company's release.

The vessel, commissioned by Dominion Energy, is undergoing trials following the completion of jacking trials and main crane load testing.

The Charybdis, under construction at Seatrium’s AmFELS shipyard in Brownsville, Texas, has reached 96% completion. The vessel conforms to U.S. Jones Act regulations, enabling its operation in U.S. waters for domestic offshore wind projects. The vessel is designed to handle wind turbines of 12 megawatts and above. Specifications include a length of 472 feet, a width of 184 feet, and a depth of 38 feet. The vessel is equipped with a 426-foot crane with a lifting capacity of 2,200 tonnes and can accommodate up to 119 personnel.

Seatrium reports the Charybdis remains on schedule for delivery to Dominion Energy in late 2025, following completion of vessel preparation, including grillage installation. The vessel will support Dominion Energy’s Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project.

Seatrium is a global marine and offshore engineering group, formed through the merger of Sembcorp Marine and Keppel Offshore & Marine, specializing in the design and construction of offshore vessels and platforms.