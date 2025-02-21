  1. Home
2025 February 21   15:24

ABB secures major order for LNG carrier shaft generator systems

ABB has received orders to supply and integrate permanent magnet shaft generator systems for 30 liquified natural gas (LNG) carriers, to be constructed in China and South Korea, according to ABB's release.

The orders include 18 vessels from Chinese shipbuilders and 12 vessels from South Korean shipbuilders, with deliveries scheduled between 2028 and 2030. The contract represents ABB's largest order to date for its shaft generator solution.

The system utilizes power from the main engine, improving fuel economy compared to auxiliary engine-powered solutions. ABB estimates fuel cost reductions of up to four percent with its permanent magnet shaft generator system, and an additional one percent when combined with the ACS880 Converter and Control System.

The company reports potential space and weight savings of up to 20 percent due to the system's design.

ABB is a global technology company specializing in electrification and automation, providing solutions for various industries, including marine and transportation.

