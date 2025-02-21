Eudmarco expands Konecranes fleet at Port of Santos with fuel-efficient reach stackers

Eudmarco S/A Serviços e Comércio Internacional has added two Konecranes reach stackers, the SMV 4638 TC6H and the Liftace 4532 TC5, to its fleet at the Port of Santos terminal in Brazil, according to the company's release.

The order, placed in early 2024, was fulfilled in November of the same year. The new reach stackers are equipped with driveline and transmission technology designed to achieve up to 10% fuel savings compared to older models. Load-sensing pumps, automatic acceleration for hydraulic movements, and an eco-mode contribute to reduced fuel consumption and carbon emissions. The machines include power-damping capability for enhanced stability on uneven surfaces.

The Konecranes SMV 4638 TC6H enables stacking of up to six 9’6’’ containers in the first row and five in the second row. Larger tires are included for increased stability. TRUCONNECT telematics are integrated, allowing Eudmarco to monitor equipment performance remotely through the YourKONECRANES.com portal and the Konecranes CheckApp.

Konecranes is a global manufacturer of material handling equipment, providing lifting solutions and services to various industries.

Eudmarco is a Brazilian logistics and services company operating at the Port of Santos, specializing in container handling.