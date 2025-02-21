  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Chinese shipbuilding giants CSSC and CSIC to merge

2025 February 21   16:37

shipbuilding

Chinese shipbuilding giants CSSC and CSIC to merge

China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) and China Shipbuilding Heavy Industry Company (CSIC) have received shareholder approval for their merger. The merger proposal was approved by over 90% of shareholders at special meetings held on February 18, 2025. Both companies met a participation threshold of over 51%.

The merger aims to enhance the competitive edge of China’s shipbuilding industry by creating a unified entity. The combined corporation will focus on meeting global demand for eco-friendly and high-performance vessels.

The new entity will integrate shipyards including Jiangnan Shipbuilding (group) Co., Ltd. and Dalian Shipbuilding Heavy Industry Co., Ltd. The merged entity will advance the digitalization of shipbuilding processes through initiatives such as the “Shipbuilding + AI” lab with Fudan University. The corporation reports an order backlog of over 500 ships, with production slots booked through 2029. The merged company projects revenues exceeding 120 billion RMB and assets near 400 billion RMB. The corporation aims to lead in high-end, green, and intelligent ship manufacturing.

China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) is a major state-owned shipbuilding conglomerate in China, involved in the construction of various types of vessels, including commercial and naval ships.  

China Shipbuilding Heavy Industry Company (CSIC) is another large state-owned shipbuilding company in China, specializing in the construction of a wide range of ships and offshore equipment.

Topics:

CSSC

shipbuilding

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 February 21

18:00

CMA CGM implements Peak Season Surcharge for Portugal to North Europe

17:24

Enagás to launch BioLNG supply service at Barcelona and Huelva Terminals

17:00

Port of Rotterdam throughput decreases by 0.7% to 435.8 mln tonnes in 2024

16:13

Eudmarco expands Konecranes fleet at Port of Santos with fuel-efficient reach stackers

15:54

ScottishPower, Stillstrom study confirms viability of electric offshore wind vessels

15:24

ABB secures major order for LNG carrier shaft generator systems

14:46

Seatrium starts sea trials for Jones Act-compliant WTIV Charybdis

14:13

South Korea imposes provisional tariffs on Chinese steel plate imports

13:44

MSC expands LNG Megamax orderbook at Zhoushan Changhong

13:22

PIL receives delivery of its third 14,000 TEU LNG dual-fuel container vessel

12:31

HHLA expands automated yard at Container Terminal Burchardkai

12:06

Valenciaport container traffic increases by 5% in Jan 2025

11:52

GTT secures order from HD Hyundai for LNG tank design on 12 container ships

11:12

Capital Ship Management completes first tanker on-shore power assessment with LR

10:31

"K" LINE funds research on on-board CO2 capture system with Rikkyo University

10:04

Five major shipbroking firms launch Ocean Recap platform for charter party management

09:35

Sumitomo Corporation acquires 50% stake in Estonia's first offshore wind farm project

2025 February 20

18:06

MSC World America concludes sea trials ahead of Miami debut

17:26

Cargill and Hafnia form joint venture for marine fuel procurement

17:06

Seatrium secures jack-up rig contract with International Maritime Industries

16:40

HMM pursues acquisition of SK Shipping in $1.4 bln deal, excluding LNG transportation operations

16:15

India's ONGC seeks partners for VLEC construction

15:34

Hanwha Ocean achieves milestone with 200th LNG carrier delivery

15:14

Marsa Maroc and TIL partner on Nador West Med Container Terminal

14:26

Egypt and Croatia partner to boost maritime trade via port agreement

14:03

US LPG export growth to slow in 2025 due to terminal capacity limits - Drewry

13:52

India-Russia trade via INSTC rises USD 66 bln in 2024

13:04

Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach report record January 2025

12:40

Asia-Europe trade faces demand volatility post-Red Sea disruption

12:12

Enagás to invest €4 bln by 2030, focusing on green hydrogen infrastructure