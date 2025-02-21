  1. Home
  Port of Rotterdam throughput decreases by 0.7% to 435.8 mln tonnes in 2024

2025 February 21

ports

Port of Rotterdam throughput decreases by 0.7% to 435.8 mln tonnes in 2024

The Port of Rotterdam experienced a 0.7% decrease in total cargo throughput in 2024, recording 435.8 million tonnes compared to 438.8 million tonnes in the previous year, according to the company's release.

This decline is primarily attributed to reduced coal and crude oil throughput. However, the container segment saw a 2.8% increase, reaching 13.8 million TEU, driven by increased consumer spending. Growth was also observed in iron ore and scrap, mineral oil products, and other dry bulk segments.

The Port Authority reported a strong financial year, enabling investments in infrastructure projects such as the Porthos CO2 transport and storage project and digital resilience enhancements.

Boudewijn Siemons, CEO of Port of Rotterdam Authority, stated, "Last year, we found ourselves as a stable port in turbulent international waters. Geopolitical tensions and regional conflicts impacted the global economy, leading to market uncertainty."

The Port Authority is advancing energy transition projects, including the Porthos project, hydrogen pipeline construction, and shore power installations.

Delays in the Delta Rhine Corridor (DRC) hydrogen and CO2 pipelines have been addressed, with revised completion dates set for 2031/2032 and 2032/2033, respectively.

Cybersecurity efforts have been enhanced through a national cybersecurity platform, and the Secure Chain initiative to combat drug-related crime has expanded.

Financial results indicate a 4.8% increase in revenue to €882.0 million and a 2.7% increase in EBITDA to €563.5 million. Net profit rose to €273.7 million.

