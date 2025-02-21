Enagás to launch BioLNG supply service at Barcelona and Huelva Terminals

Enagás will initiate a BioLNG supply service at its regasification terminals in Barcelona and Huelva, enabling the loading of this decarbonized fuel onto tankers and ships, according to the company's release.

The service is scheduled to commence in March 2025. The service utilizes interconnected infrastructure to recognize biomethane injected into the gas network as BioLNG, a liquid biofuel derived from organic waste.

The terminals have received certification from the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification of the European Union (ISCC EU) and the European Commission.

Enagás has been involved in decarbonizing maritime transport projects, including Core LNGas Hive and LNGas Hive 2, and has invested in small-scale infrastructure at its terminals.

LNG bunkering activity in Spain has increased ninefold from 2022 to 3.8 TWh in 2024, with 3.1 TWh loaded onto small vessels and 0.7 TWh by tankers. The Huelva and Barcelona terminals handled the majority of LNG bunkering supply in Spain in 2024, completing over 300 refuelings to small-scale vessels.

Enagás is a Spanish natural gas infrastructure company, operating gas pipelines and regasification terminals, and is now moving into BioLNG.