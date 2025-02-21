  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Enagás to launch BioLNG supply service at Barcelona and Huelva Terminals

2025 February 21   17:24

alternative fuels

Enagás to launch BioLNG supply service at Barcelona and Huelva Terminals

Enagás will initiate a BioLNG supply service at its regasification terminals in Barcelona and Huelva, enabling the loading of this decarbonized fuel onto tankers and ships, according to the company's release.

The service is scheduled to commence in March 2025. The service utilizes interconnected infrastructure to recognize biomethane injected into the gas network as BioLNG, a liquid biofuel derived from organic waste.

The terminals have received certification from the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification of the European Union (ISCC EU) and the European Commission.

Enagás has been involved in decarbonizing maritime transport projects, including Core LNGas Hive and LNGas Hive 2, and has invested in small-scale infrastructure at its terminals.

LNG bunkering activity in Spain has increased ninefold from 2022 to 3.8 TWh in 2024, with 3.1 TWh loaded onto small vessels and 0.7 TWh by tankers. The Huelva and Barcelona terminals handled the majority of LNG bunkering supply in Spain in 2024, completing over 300 refuelings to small-scale vessels.

Enagás is a Spanish natural gas infrastructure company, operating gas pipelines and regasification terminals, and is now moving into BioLNG.

Topics:

Port of Barcelona

biofuel

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 February 21

18:00

CMA CGM implements Peak Season Surcharge for Portugal to North Europe

17:00

Port of Rotterdam throughput decreases by 0.7% to 435.8 mln tonnes in 2024

16:37

Chinese shipbuilding giants CSSC and CSIC to merge

16:13

Eudmarco expands Konecranes fleet at Port of Santos with fuel-efficient reach stackers

15:54

ScottishPower, Stillstrom study confirms viability of electric offshore wind vessels

15:24

ABB secures major order for LNG carrier shaft generator systems

14:46

Seatrium starts sea trials for Jones Act-compliant WTIV Charybdis

14:13

South Korea imposes provisional tariffs on Chinese steel plate imports

13:44

MSC expands LNG Megamax orderbook at Zhoushan Changhong

13:22

PIL receives delivery of its third 14,000 TEU LNG dual-fuel container vessel

12:31

HHLA expands automated yard at Container Terminal Burchardkai

12:06

Valenciaport container traffic increases by 5% in Jan 2025

11:52

GTT secures order from HD Hyundai for LNG tank design on 12 container ships

11:12

Capital Ship Management completes first tanker on-shore power assessment with LR

10:31

"K" LINE funds research on on-board CO2 capture system with Rikkyo University

10:04

Five major shipbroking firms launch Ocean Recap platform for charter party management

09:35

Sumitomo Corporation acquires 50% stake in Estonia's first offshore wind farm project

2025 February 20

18:06

MSC World America concludes sea trials ahead of Miami debut

17:26

Cargill and Hafnia form joint venture for marine fuel procurement

17:06

Seatrium secures jack-up rig contract with International Maritime Industries

16:40

HMM pursues acquisition of SK Shipping in $1.4 bln deal, excluding LNG transportation operations

16:15

India's ONGC seeks partners for VLEC construction

15:34

Hanwha Ocean achieves milestone with 200th LNG carrier delivery

15:14

Marsa Maroc and TIL partner on Nador West Med Container Terminal

14:26

Egypt and Croatia partner to boost maritime trade via port agreement

14:03

US LPG export growth to slow in 2025 due to terminal capacity limits - Drewry

13:52

India-Russia trade via INSTC rises USD 66 bln in 2024

13:04

Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach report record January 2025

12:40

Asia-Europe trade faces demand volatility post-Red Sea disruption

12:12

Enagás to invest €4 bln by 2030, focusing on green hydrogen infrastructure