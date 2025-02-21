CMA CGM implements Peak Season Surcharge for Portugal to North Europe

CMA CGM Group has announced a Peak Season Surcharge (PSS) for shipments from all Portugal ports to North European, Scandinavian, and Baltic ports.

The surcharge will apply to dry and reefer cargo, effective March 3, 2025, and will remain in place until further notice.

The surcharge amounts are EUR 100 / GBP 86 per 20-foot container and EUR 200 / GBP 172 per 40/45-foot container.

CMA CGM is a French container shipping and transportation company, providing maritime and logistics services worldwide.