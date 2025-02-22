  1. Home
2025 February 22   10:02

Vortexa unveils the first port-to-port freight pricing platform for energy

Vortexa, a leading provider of global energy and freight market analytics, has launched Anywhere Freight Pricing — the world’s first port-to-port freight pricing platform for energy trading. This groundbreaking solution provides instant, unlimited pricing for over 50,000 active and 70 million possible Clean Petroleum Product (CPP) freight routes, setting an entirely new standard for speed and scale in the global freight markets, the Company said.

The energy freight market has long struggled with highly inecient pricing mechanisms and signicant information asymmetries. Anywhere Freight Pricing empowers traders, charterers and shipowners with unparalleled access and transparency, redening how freight trading decisions are made:

Instant access: Any vessel class, origin and destination ports to get the latest freight rate for the specied route. Prices update daily, at 4:30PM UK time.

  • Global coverage: 50,000+ active and 70+ million possible clean routes.
  • Unlimited route comparison: Optimise pricing options by evaluating multiple routes, including breakdowns for port and canal fees.
  • Historical data: 5 years of pricing data for all routes for seasonality and trend analysis, with optional vessel and cargo count overlay. 

“Since the beginning of global energy markets, traders have strived for instant, unlimited access to sharp freight prices to evaluate their trading ideas before going rm on the market. With Anywhere Freight Pricing, Vortexa has made this a reality — forever transforming how energy freight is priced and traded”, said Fabio Kuhn, Founder and CEO of Vortexa.

Powered by Vortexa’s proprietary deep tech and market intelligence, this launch is set to transform trading in a market where freight is increasingly the key driver of protability. The initial release focuses on clean products, with freight pricing for Dirty Petroleum Products (DPP) to follow in the coming months.

About Vortexa
Vortexa provides market-leading real-time data and analytics for energy and freight markets. Combining human intelligence with AI-driven insights, Vortexa helps its clients navigate the complex energy landscape with greater clarity and condence. With a vision to build the future of energy markets, Vortexa empowers energy traders, analysts, and freight professionals to gain a competitive edge into complex and opaque markets by making trading decisions with condence. Vortexa is a multidisciplinary force of over 170 employees combining the best of energy and freight expertise, data science and engineering in London, Geneva, Singapore, Houston, NYC and the UAE.

