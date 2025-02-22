  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. South Africa's Parliament's Select Committee engages with stakeholders on marine oil pollution bill

2025 February 22   12:08

South Africa's Parliament's Select Committee engages with stakeholders on marine oil pollution bill

The Select Committee on Public Infrastructure and the Minister in the Presidency heard joint oral submissions from stakeholders on the Marine Oil Pollution (Preparedness, Response and Cooperation) Bill. The bill aims to incorporate the provisions of the International Convention on Oil Pollution Preparedness, Response and Cooperation (OPRC) into South African law. As a party to the OPRC Convention, South Africa is required to adopt measures to prepare for and respond to potential oil spills in the country’s maritime domain.

Committee Chairperson Mr Rikus Badenhorst said combatting marine oil pollution is not only an environmental concern, it is also an economic, social and legal imperative. The destruction of marine habitats, the violation of environmental rights and the significant threats to livelihoods, particularly those dependent on the ocean economy, demand decisive legislative action.

“As outlined in the International Convention on Oil Pollution Preparedness, Response and Cooperation (OPRC), to which South Africa is a party, we have a duty to ensure that our legislative framework adequately provides for prevention, response and accountability in cases of marine oil pollution,” said Mr Badenhorst.

The committee was of the view that the presentations and submissions received reaffirmed the urgency of strengthening South Africa’s legislative framework for marine oil pollution prevention and response.

Key insights were shared by organisations such as the Biodiversity Law Centre, SANCCOB [Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds], BirdLife South Africa, the Green Connection, and Natural Justice. The stakeholders raised issues around delays in coordination between agencies and government officials during oil spill incidents, which allow the pollution to continue unabated. They also stressed the importance of integrating traditional ecological knowledge and ensuring transparent and accessible compensation mechanisms for affected communities.

Members of the committee picked up on the issue raised by stakeholders about the importance of including traditional healers in the discussions. The committee said traditional healers have a deep connection to the ocean and as custodians of cultural heritage and environmental stewardship cannot be overlooked. Engaging these communities is essential for holistic and effective marine resource management. The bill is currently in the provinces for the public participation process.

The Department of Transport provided a detailed responses to the stakeholder submissions, highlighting existing mechanisms and measures in place to address marine pollution, including the standby tug vessels patrolling the coastline and the country’s membership of international treaties, such as the OPRC.

Mr Badenhorst said that as the committee continues its oversight role, members will remain vigilant in monitoring the implementation of the bill once it is enacted. “We are committed to ensuring that the necessary regulations are promulgated without delay and that our collective responsibility to safeguard our marine resources is upheld,” he said.

“The ongoing work to refine this bill must ensure that it is practical, enforceable and adequately resourced to fulfill its objectives effectively. We emphasise the importance of empowering relevant authorities, including the South African Maritime Safety Authority, and engaging coastal communities and small-scale fishers in decision-making and response efforts,” added Mr Badenhorst.

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 February 22

15:37

LiqTech receives WTS supplier approval for the WinGD DF engine

13:53

Port of Helsinki Ltd achieved its important climate goal

10:02

Vortexa unveils the first port-to-port freight pricing platform for energy

2025 February 21

18:00

CMA CGM implements Peak Season Surcharge for Portugal to North Europe

17:24

Enagás to launch BioLNG supply service at Barcelona and Huelva Terminals

17:00

Port of Rotterdam throughput decreases by 0.7% to 435.8 mln tonnes in 2024

16:37

Chinese shipbuilding giants CSSC and CSIC to merge

16:13

Eudmarco expands Konecranes fleet at Port of Santos with fuel-efficient reach stackers

15:54

ScottishPower, Stillstrom study confirms viability of electric offshore wind vessels

15:24

ABB secures major order for LNG carrier shaft generator systems

14:46

Seatrium starts sea trials for Jones Act-compliant WTIV Charybdis

14:13

South Korea imposes provisional tariffs on Chinese steel plate imports

13:44

MSC expands LNG Megamax orderbook at Zhoushan Changhong

13:22

PIL receives delivery of its third 14,000 TEU LNG dual-fuel container vessel

12:31

HHLA expands automated yard at Container Terminal Burchardkai

12:06

Valenciaport container traffic increases by 5% in Jan 2025

11:52

GTT secures order from HD Hyundai for LNG tank design on 12 container ships

11:12

Capital Ship Management completes first tanker on-shore power assessment with LR

10:31

"K" LINE funds research on on-board CO2 capture system with Rikkyo University

10:04

Five major shipbroking firms launch Ocean Recap platform for charter party management

09:35

Sumitomo Corporation acquires 50% stake in Estonia's first offshore wind farm project

2025 February 20

18:06

MSC World America concludes sea trials ahead of Miami debut

17:26

Cargill and Hafnia form joint venture for marine fuel procurement

17:06

Seatrium secures jack-up rig contract with International Maritime Industries

16:40

HMM pursues acquisition of SK Shipping in $1.4 bln deal, excluding LNG transportation operations

16:15

India's ONGC seeks partners for VLEC construction

15:34

Hanwha Ocean achieves milestone with 200th LNG carrier delivery

15:14

Marsa Maroc and TIL partner on Nador West Med Container Terminal

14:26

Egypt and Croatia partner to boost maritime trade via port agreement

14:03

US LPG export growth to slow in 2025 due to terminal capacity limits - Drewry