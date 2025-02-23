Chimbusco Pan Nation dominating biofuel provision in Hong Kong

Chimbuso Pan Nation Petro-Chemical (CPN), yesterday 20 February, completed the largest single B24 biofuel delivery in Hong Kong, supplying 5,500MT of B24-LSFO to the vessel Xin Los Angeles. CPN claim the delivery was also the largest among all Chinese Ports, The Hong Kong Maritime Hub reports.

As the demand for sustainable marine fuel continues to grow, CPN remains committed to delivering high-quality, reliable, and certified biofuels to meet the needs of global shipping players. This latest achievement demonstrates our dedication to driving innovation and decarbonization in the maritime sector.

Since 2021, CPN has established a dedicated taskforce to conduct research on alternative fuels, including marine biofuel, which aimed at contributing to a more sustainable shipping industry. In 2024, CPN supplied more than 44,000 metric tons of Biofuels in Hong Kong, which accounted for more than 96% market share.