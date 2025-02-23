Jan De Nul builds new port in Senegal

Jan De Nul says that once completed, the new deep-water port will be able to accommodate two of the world's largest container ships simultaneously. It will relieve the port of Dakar and become a driver for economic growth in Senegal. Jan De Nul is responsible for dredging the access channel and will create an 89-hectare platform for maritime services and container storage.

Dakar at maximum capacity

The Port of Dakar is nearing its maximum capacity, and the surrounding area is fully saturated. To address this challenge, DP World—a global leader in logistics and trade and the current operator of Dakar’s container terminal—is developing a new port in Ndayane, located 50 km south of the capital. This project will significantly enhance Senegal’s container handling capacity.

Jan De Nul is responsible for the five-kilometre access channel, which will involve dredging ten million cubic metres of soil.

Dominique Bombaert, Area Manager for Senegal at Jan De Nul:

This is no easy task, as the seabed in the channel consists mainly of hard rock and the conditions in the Atlantic Ocean can be rough. You need a powerful dredger that is also large enough to continue working in challenging wave conditions. That is why we deploy our largest and most powerful cutter suction dredger, the Willem Van Rubroeck, to get the job done.