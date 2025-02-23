  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Jan De Nul builds new port in Senegal

2025 February 23   11:14

Jan De Nul builds new port in Senegal

Jan De Nul says that once completed, the new deep-water port will be able to accommodate two of the world's largest container ships simultaneously. It will relieve the port of Dakar and become a driver for economic growth in Senegal. Jan De Nul is responsible for dredging the access channel and will create an 89-hectare platform for maritime services and container storage.

Dakar at maximum capacity
The Port of Dakar is nearing its maximum capacity, and the surrounding area is fully saturated. To address this challenge, DP World—a global leader in logistics and trade and the current operator of Dakar’s container terminal—is developing a new port in Ndayane, located 50 km south of the capital. This project will significantly enhance Senegal’s container handling capacity. 

Jan De Nul is responsible for the five-kilometre access channel, which will involve dredging ten million cubic metres of soil.

Dominique Bombaert, Area Manager for Senegal at Jan De Nul: 
This is no easy task, as the seabed in the channel consists mainly of hard rock and the conditions in the Atlantic Ocean can be rough. You need a powerful dredger that is also large enough to continue working in challenging wave conditions. That is why we deploy our largest and most powerful cutter suction dredger, the Willem Van Rubroeck, to get the job done.

Topics:

dredging

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 February 23

12:07

Fratelli taps Silvia Bordoni new General Manager, Fratelli Cosulich Bunkers Singapore

11:46

Jafza, Haldiram's sign agreement to launch one of the region's largest saffron processing facilities

09:51

Chimbusco Pan Nation dominating biofuel provision in Hong Kong

2025 February 22

15:37

LiqTech receives WTS supplier approval for the WinGD DF engine

13:53

Port of Helsinki Ltd achieved its important climate goal

12:08

South Africa's Parliament's Select Committee engages with stakeholders on marine oil pollution bill

10:02

Vortexa unveils the first port-to-port freight pricing platform for energy

2025 February 21

18:00

CMA CGM implements Peak Season Surcharge for Portugal to North Europe

17:24

Enagás to launch BioLNG supply service at Barcelona and Huelva Terminals

17:00

Port of Rotterdam throughput decreases by 0.7% to 435.8 mln tonnes in 2024

16:37

Chinese shipbuilding giants CSSC and CSIC to merge

16:13

Eudmarco expands Konecranes fleet at Port of Santos with fuel-efficient reach stackers

15:54

ScottishPower, Stillstrom study confirms viability of electric offshore wind vessels

15:24

ABB secures major order for LNG carrier shaft generator systems

14:46

Seatrium starts sea trials for Jones Act-compliant WTIV Charybdis

14:13

South Korea imposes provisional tariffs on Chinese steel plate imports

13:44

MSC expands LNG Megamax orderbook at Zhoushan Changhong

13:22

PIL receives delivery of its third 14,000 TEU LNG dual-fuel container vessel

12:31

HHLA expands automated yard at Container Terminal Burchardkai

12:06

Valenciaport container traffic increases by 5% in Jan 2025

11:52

GTT secures order from HD Hyundai for LNG tank design on 12 container ships

11:12

Capital Ship Management completes first tanker on-shore power assessment with LR

10:31

"K" LINE funds research on on-board CO2 capture system with Rikkyo University

10:04

Five major shipbroking firms launch Ocean Recap platform for charter party management

09:35

Sumitomo Corporation acquires 50% stake in Estonia's first offshore wind farm project

2025 February 20

18:06

MSC World America concludes sea trials ahead of Miami debut

17:26

Cargill and Hafnia form joint venture for marine fuel procurement

17:06

Seatrium secures jack-up rig contract with International Maritime Industries

16:40

HMM pursues acquisition of SK Shipping in $1.4 bln deal, excluding LNG transportation operations

16:15

India's ONGC seeks partners for VLEC construction