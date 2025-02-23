  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Jafza, Haldiram's sign agreement to launch one of the region's largest saffron processing facilities

2025 February 23   11:46

Jafza, Haldiram's sign agreement to launch one of the region's largest saffron processing facilities

Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza) says it has partnered with renowned Indian multinational food brand, Haldiram’s, to set up one of the largest saffron processing facilities in the GCC, following an agreement signed on the sidelines of Gulfood in Dubai.

The facility, set to start operations in March 2025, will be managed by Kesar Expert & Packers, a specialist in processing high-quality saffron with 22 years of experience in India. It will also secure globally recognised European BRCGS certification to guarantee the quality and purity of its saffron.

Initially the hub will process 30 metric tonnes of saffron, with plans to scale up to 100 metric tonnes over the next five years by leveraging the UAE-India CEPA and the world-class connectivity and infrastructure at Jebel Ali Port and Jafza.

The parties also discussed other avenues of future collaboration including the expansion of Haldiram’s presence in Dubai and further investment in food processing and distribution facilities.

The agreement reinforces Dubai's role as a global trade hub, driven by Jafza's growing F&B sector, which is now home to more than 770 F&B companies.

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 February 23

12:07

Fratelli taps Silvia Bordoni new General Manager, Fratelli Cosulich Bunkers Singapore

11:14

Jan De Nul builds new port in Senegal

09:51

Chimbusco Pan Nation dominating biofuel provision in Hong Kong

2025 February 22

15:37

LiqTech receives WTS supplier approval for the WinGD DF engine

13:53

Port of Helsinki Ltd achieved its important climate goal

12:08

South Africa's Parliament's Select Committee engages with stakeholders on marine oil pollution bill

10:02

Vortexa unveils the first port-to-port freight pricing platform for energy

2025 February 21

18:00

CMA CGM implements Peak Season Surcharge for Portugal to North Europe

17:24

Enagás to launch BioLNG supply service at Barcelona and Huelva Terminals

17:00

Port of Rotterdam throughput decreases by 0.7% to 435.8 mln tonnes in 2024

16:37

Chinese shipbuilding giants CSSC and CSIC to merge

16:13

Eudmarco expands Konecranes fleet at Port of Santos with fuel-efficient reach stackers

15:54

ScottishPower, Stillstrom study confirms viability of electric offshore wind vessels

15:24

ABB secures major order for LNG carrier shaft generator systems

14:46

Seatrium starts sea trials for Jones Act-compliant WTIV Charybdis

14:13

South Korea imposes provisional tariffs on Chinese steel plate imports

13:44

MSC expands LNG Megamax orderbook at Zhoushan Changhong

13:22

PIL receives delivery of its third 14,000 TEU LNG dual-fuel container vessel

12:31

HHLA expands automated yard at Container Terminal Burchardkai

12:06

Valenciaport container traffic increases by 5% in Jan 2025

11:52

GTT secures order from HD Hyundai for LNG tank design on 12 container ships

11:12

Capital Ship Management completes first tanker on-shore power assessment with LR

10:31

"K" LINE funds research on on-board CO2 capture system with Rikkyo University

10:04

Five major shipbroking firms launch Ocean Recap platform for charter party management

09:35

Sumitomo Corporation acquires 50% stake in Estonia's first offshore wind farm project

2025 February 20

18:06

MSC World America concludes sea trials ahead of Miami debut

17:26

Cargill and Hafnia form joint venture for marine fuel procurement

17:06

Seatrium secures jack-up rig contract with International Maritime Industries

16:40

HMM pursues acquisition of SK Shipping in $1.4 bln deal, excluding LNG transportation operations

16:15

India's ONGC seeks partners for VLEC construction