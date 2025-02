Fratelli announced the appointment of Silvia Bordoni as the new General Manager of Fratelli Cosulich Bunkers (S) Pte Ltd.

"With her strong background and extensive experience as Fleet Manager, Silvia has played a key role in the development of the company's operations. Now, she steps into this new leadership position, bringing her knowledge and vision to one of the most strategic entities within the Marine Energy unit of the Group," the Company said.