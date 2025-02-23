  1. Home
2025 February 23   14:03

Noatum Maritime forms JV with ASRY for the provision of marine services in Bahrain

Noatum Maritime, part of AD Ports Group’s Maritime & Shipping Cluster, offering a diversified portfolio of maritime solutions has formed a joint venture (JV) with Arab Shipbuilding & Repair Yard Company (ASRY), the Arabian Gulf's leading maritime repair and fabrication facility, for the provision of marine services in Bahrain, the Group said.

The collaboration aims to sharpen the current marine service offering at ASRY Shipyard on an exclusive basis by leveraging Noatum Maritime’s operational expertise and modern fleet, and then will target external clients within Bahrain.

The JV’s initial operational scope includes towage and mooring which will be carried out utilising existing vessels owned by Noatum Maritime. Commencing operations with 4 ASD tugs and a mooring boat, replacing ASRY’s current fleet and marine services, the JV will scale up to leverage the full suite of maritime solutions available through Noatum Maritime. Existing personnel will be retained to ensure seamless continuity of operations. By integrating Noatum Maritime’s expertise in harbour towage, marine logistics, and offshore operations the JV will drive operational efficiency, scalability and industry best practice. 

Although the business segment operates towage services in markets like Mauritius, Mozambique, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Oman, it is its first international move with the full suite of marine services for Noatum Maritime. 

Captain Ammar Al Shaiba, CEO Maritime & Shipping Cluster, AD Ports Group said “We are delighted to form this strategic JV with ASRY, a distinguished leader in the maritime sector. This collaboration strengthens our regional presence and enables us to leverage our expertise in marine services, while providing service excellence through our modern efficient fleet. By combining our strengths we will drive operational synergies, enhance reliability and deliver optimised solutions to customers.”

Ahmed AlAbri, CEO – ASRY said: “Partnering with Noatum Maritime marks a significant step forward in solidifying our marine services offering. With their expertise and cutting-edge fleet, we are confident that this JV will set new standards for efficiency, reliability and service excellence. Together we will create a seamless high performing operation that benefits our clients and strengthens Bahrain’s maritime industry. This partnership is in line with our new strategy and vision to diversify our services and expand our global presence.”

This joint venture aligns with Noatum Maritime’s strategy to expand its regional and global footprint, reinforcing its position as a leading provider of integrated maritime services. By forming strategic partnerships and deploying world-class assets, Noatum Maritime continues to drive operational excellence and deliver sustainable growth across key markets.

