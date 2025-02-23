  1. Home
2025 February 23   16:02

shipbuilding

Eidesvik Offshore announces new construction support vessel  

Eidesvik Offshore announced the construction of a new state-of-the-art Construction Support Vessel (CSV) for subsea and offshore renewables operations. The vessel will be built through a strategic partnership between Eidesvik, Agalas and Reach Subsea, leveraging their combined expertise to enhance operational efficiency. 

The new CSV will have similar specifications as the vessel Eidesvik currently has under construction together with Agalas at the Sefine Shipyard in Turkey and reaffirms Eidesvik’s commitment to expanding its fleet and supporting the growing vessel demand in the subsea and offshore renewables markets. 

This new vessel will also be built at the Sefine Shipyard, with delivery scheduled for spring 2027. It will be specifically equipped to perform inspection, maintenance, and repair (IMR) work. Upon delivery, it will enter into a five-year time charter with Reach Subsea, with options for two extensions of one year each. Full management of the vessel, including crewing, will be provided by Eidesvik.

The vessel will be two-thirds owned by an entity owned by Eidesvik and Agalas, controlled by Eidesvik, and one-third owned by Reach Subsea. The partnership builds upon the strong existing collaboration between the three companies. Eidesvik currently co-owns one vessel with Reach Subsea and another with Agalas. 

Flexibility and green technology 

Designed to be one of the most environmentally friendly vessels in its segment, the newbuild will feature a battery hybrid system alongside dual-fuel gensets capable of operating on either methanol or marine gas oil (MGO).  


The vessel, designed by NSK Ship Design, boasts a highly flexible and advanced structure. It has an overall length of 99.9 meters, a breadth of 21 meters, and accommodation for up to 100 personnel. Equipped with a 150-metric tonne heave-compensated crane and a spacious deck area of approximately 900 square meters it is well-suited for conducting IMR and construction work. 

Further enhancing its capabilities, the vessel will feature an innovative remotely operated vehicle (ROV) launch and recovery system (LARS) and will be prepared for operations in the deep-water seabed survey market. 

About Eidesvik Offshore
Eidesvik Offshore ASA owns and operates a world-wide fleet of purpose-built vessels, providing services to the offshore supply, subsea and offshore wind markets. The company specialises in advanced offshore vessels and operates worldwide, focusing on environmental sustainability and operational excellence. Eidesvik’s headquarter is located at Bømlo, on the Norwegian west coast. 

About Agalas
Agalas is a newly established Norwegian shipowning company founded in 2022 that specializes in developing modern environmentally friendly vessels for the upcoming green future and clients world-wide. The company’s clear strategy is to grow within the offshore support vessel markets. 

About Reach Subsea 
Reach Subsea ASA delivers high-quality solutions and technology to clients requiring ocean data and services. With operations across Norway, the US, the UK, Cyprus, Singapore, Trinidad, Brazil, and Australia, our goal is to be the preferred partner and full-service provider of ocean services, prioritizing safety, environmental responsibility, financial stability, and profitability. Guided by our vision, ‘Sustainable access to ocean space’, we remain committed to developing sustainable solutions that align with the key interests of our stakeholders. 

