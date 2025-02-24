  1. Home
  AD Ports Group's Noatum Maritime forms 60/40 Ro-Ro JV with Erkport

2025 February 24

AD Ports Group's Noatum Maritime forms 60/40 Ro-Ro JV with Erkport

Noatum Maritime, a subsidiary of AD Ports Group, and Erkport, a Turkish shipping company, have announced the formation of a joint venture, "United Global Ro-Ro," to provide global Roll-on/Roll-off (Ro-Ro) and vehicle logistics transportation services, according to the company's release.

According to the terms of the agreement, Noatum Maritime will hold a 60% stake in the venture, while Erkport will retain the remaining 40%. The joint venture aims to establish an integrated network for global automobile movement and heavy cargo transportation.

The operational strategy includes developing regional feeder networks and expanding Ro-Ro liner services across Europe, the Mediterranean Sea, South Africa, the Arabian Gulf, and Asia. The joint venture will commence operations with 11 vessels deployed across five services, utilizing Container Ro-Ro (ConRo), Pure Car and Truck Carrier (PCTC), and Ro-Ro vessels.

The joint venture is projected to expand the global reach of Ro-Ro liner services through collaborative innovation.

