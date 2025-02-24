  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Sohar Port and Freezone launches dredging operations for Marsa LNG Project

2025 February 24   10:23

LNG

Sohar Port and Freezone launches dredging operations for Marsa LNG Project

SOHAR Port and Freezone has announced the commencement of dredging operations for the Marsa LNG project, a critical step in positioning SOHAR as the Middle East’s first LNG bunkering hub, according to the company's release.

Led by Boskalis’ advanced Coastway and Willem van Oranje Trailing Suction Hopper Dredgers, the operation will remove approximately four million cubic meters of material to develop a dedicated approach channel and berth pocket for the LNG plant.  

With a US$1.6 billion investment, this project is a cornerstone of Oman’s energy transition, reinforcing SOHAR’s position as a key enabler of sustainable maritime growth. Keeping to schedule, dredging operations are progressing as planned, ensuring timely completion by September 2025 and setting the stage for world-class infrastructure that will reshape the region’s LNG landscape.  

Located within SOHAR Port and Freezone, Marsa LNG will produce one million metric tons of liquefied natural gas annually, powered by a 300 MW solar plant to ensure operations are driven by renewable energy. By integrating electric-driven technology and modern design to reduce emissions, the project aligns with Oman’s goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 and the broader objectives of Vision 2040.  

Once operational, Marsa LNG will redefine maritime energy solutions in the Middle East, providing a cleaner fuel alternative for global shipping while driving Oman’s economic diversification.

Topics:

LNG

bunkering

SOHAR

Boskalis

dredging

