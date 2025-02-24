  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Panama Canal approves funding for Rio Indio Lake Project

2025 February 24   10:45

shipping

Panama Canal approves funding for Rio Indio Lake Project

The Panama Canal Board of Directors, through Resolution No. ACP-JD-RM 25-1542, has approved funding for the construction of a new lake within the Indio River Watershed. This project is designated as a national interest initiative aimed at enhancing water security for Panama.

The project, part of the Water Projects Program, intends to increase water storage capacity to serve over 50% of Panama's population, local communities, and Panama Canal operations. The construction is expected to take approximately six years. The approved funds include allocations for compensation, resettlement, and support for affected families and property owners. A census, initiated in August 2024 and scheduled to conclude by April 30, 2025, is underway to identify impacted residents and facilitate compensation processes.

The Panama Canal teams have commenced community meetings to inform residents about the resolution, the census, and the development of the Resettlement and Livelihood Restoration Plan. These meetings include house visits and community gatherings, with support provided through six Community Relations Offices.

The project is designed to mitigate the effects of droughts and ensure the Panama Canal’s operational reliability.

The Panama Canal Authority has been facing significant challenges due to prolonged droughts, resulting in restrictions on vessel transits. The expansion of water storage capacity is deemed critical for the canal's continued operation and economic impact. Furthermore, reports from the World Bank emphasize the increasing importance of water management infrastructure in regions experiencing climate change impacts. The Rio Indio Lake Project aligns with broader efforts to enhance water resource management in Panama.

The Panama Canal Authority is the autonomous agency responsible for the operation, maintenance, and management of the Panama Canal.

The World Bank is an international financial institution that provides loans and grants to the governments of low- and middle-income  countries for the purpose of pursuing capital projects.

Topics:

Panama Canal

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 February 24

18:00

Tokyo Gas completes acquisition of 20% stake in FGEN LNG Corporation from First Gen LNG

17:26

ABS Chairman: Nuclear technology a "generational opportunity" for US shipbuilding

17:06

Moeve secures contract with RFOcean for 6,600 dwt chemical tanker newbuilds in China

16:41

U.S. proposes hefty port fees on Chinese ships and operators

16:15

Allseas to install 111 km of pipelines in ultra-deep Brazilian waters

15:42

South Africa’s Transnet National Ports Authority invests R76 mln in dredging fleet upgrade

15:41

EU imposes 16th package of sanctions on Russia, targeting 83 entities and individuals

15:20

John Cockerill, BESIX, and BESIX Environment start construction of Hyoffwind Project in Zeebrugge

14:55

Saipem to merge with Subsea7 in 50-50 deal

14:34

AD Ports Group opens Al Faya Dry Port in Abu Dhabi

14:07

Aqaba Development Corporation seeks partners for 20-year Silica Terminal concession

12:43

Pakistan and Bangladesh restart direct trade after 53 years with rice shipment

12:13

Hungary begins construction of Adriatic sea port in Trieste

11:50

ICS calls for urgent progress on GHG emissions regulations at IMO

11:24

Russia and Myanmar sign memorandum for Dawei Economic Zone development

10:23

Sohar Port and Freezone launches dredging operations for Marsa LNG Project

09:59

AD Ports Group's Noatum Maritime forms 60/40 Ro-Ro JV with Erkport

2025 February 23

16:02

Eidesvik Offshore announces new construction support vessel  

15:33

Schmidt Ocean Institute successfully concludes inaugural Antarctic expedition

14:18

ADNOC successfully completes $2.84 billion marketed offering of ADNOC Gas shares

14:03

Noatum Maritime forms JV with ASRY for the provision of marine services in Bahrain

12:07

Fratelli taps Silvia Bordoni new General Manager, Fratelli Cosulich Bunkers Singapore

11:46

Jafza, Haldiram's sign agreement to launch one of the region's largest saffron processing facilities

11:14

Jan De Nul builds new port in Senegal

09:51

Chimbusco Pan Nation dominating biofuel provision in Hong Kong

2025 February 22

15:37

LiqTech receives WTS supplier approval for the WinGD DF engine

13:53

Port of Helsinki Ltd achieved its important climate goal

12:08

South Africa's Parliament's Select Committee engages with stakeholders on marine oil pollution bill

10:02

Vortexa unveils the first port-to-port freight pricing platform for energy

2025 February 21

18:00

CMA CGM implements Peak Season Surcharge for Portugal to North Europe