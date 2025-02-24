  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Russia and Myanmar sign memorandum for Dawei Economic Zone development

2025 February 24   11:24

ports

Russia and Myanmar sign memorandum for Dawei Economic Zone development

Russia and Myanmar have signed a memorandum of understanding for investment cooperation within the Dawei Special Economic Zone (SEZ), according to Russia's Ministry of Economic Development. The agreement outlines plans for the construction of a port and an oil refinery.

The memorandum was signed by Maxim Reshetnikov, head of the Russian ministry, and Kan Zaw, Myanmar's Minister for Investment and Foreign Economic Relations, during a Russian delegation's visit to Myanmar.

"The text of the memorandum contains the basic parameters of several large infrastructure and energy projects that are being implemented jointly with Russian companies in Myanmar," stated Reshetnikov. "We are talking about projects to build a port, a coal-fired thermal power plant and an oil refinery."

Reshetnikov noted that "oil refining is still the most complex element," and that a final decision on the refinery's construction has not been made. "As for the refinery — there is a desire of the Myanmar side to have a refinery. Our companies are still studying the economics of such a project, it is very complicated from the point of view of economic feasibility," he explained, as cited by Interfax news agency.

The Dawei SEZ, a 196 square-kilometer project in the Andaman Sea, is intended to house high-tech industrial zones, transport hubs, information technology zones, and export processing zones. Since the February 2021, Russia has strengthened its alliance with the country. Discussions between Moscow and Naypyidaw have included deeper energy cooperation, specifically Russia's involvement in the construction of a gas pipeline to Yangon and plans for a nuclear research reactor.

The Ministry of Economic Development of Russia is responsible for the formulation and implementation of the Russian government's economic policy. 

Topics:

ports

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 February 24

18:00

Tokyo Gas completes acquisition of 20% stake in FGEN LNG Corporation from First Gen LNG

17:26

ABS Chairman: Nuclear technology a "generational opportunity" for US shipbuilding

17:06

Moeve secures contract with RFOcean for 6,600 dwt chemical tanker newbuilds in China

16:41

U.S. proposes hefty port fees on Chinese ships and operators

16:15

Allseas to install 111 km of pipelines in ultra-deep Brazilian waters

15:42

South Africa’s Transnet National Ports Authority invests R76 mln in dredging fleet upgrade

15:41

EU imposes 16th package of sanctions on Russia, targeting 83 entities and individuals

15:20

John Cockerill, BESIX, and BESIX Environment start construction of Hyoffwind Project in Zeebrugge

14:55

Saipem to merge with Subsea7 in 50-50 deal

14:34

AD Ports Group opens Al Faya Dry Port in Abu Dhabi

14:07

Aqaba Development Corporation seeks partners for 20-year Silica Terminal concession

12:43

Pakistan and Bangladesh restart direct trade after 53 years with rice shipment

12:13

Hungary begins construction of Adriatic sea port in Trieste

11:50

ICS calls for urgent progress on GHG emissions regulations at IMO

10:45

Panama Canal approves funding for Rio Indio Lake Project

10:23

Sohar Port and Freezone launches dredging operations for Marsa LNG Project

09:59

AD Ports Group's Noatum Maritime forms 60/40 Ro-Ro JV with Erkport

2025 February 23

16:02

Eidesvik Offshore announces new construction support vessel  

15:33

Schmidt Ocean Institute successfully concludes inaugural Antarctic expedition

14:18

ADNOC successfully completes $2.84 billion marketed offering of ADNOC Gas shares

14:03

Noatum Maritime forms JV with ASRY for the provision of marine services in Bahrain

12:07

Fratelli taps Silvia Bordoni new General Manager, Fratelli Cosulich Bunkers Singapore

11:46

Jafza, Haldiram's sign agreement to launch one of the region's largest saffron processing facilities

11:14

Jan De Nul builds new port in Senegal

09:51

Chimbusco Pan Nation dominating biofuel provision in Hong Kong

2025 February 22

15:37

LiqTech receives WTS supplier approval for the WinGD DF engine

13:53

Port of Helsinki Ltd achieved its important climate goal

12:08

South Africa's Parliament's Select Committee engages with stakeholders on marine oil pollution bill

10:02

Vortexa unveils the first port-to-port freight pricing platform for energy

2025 February 21

18:00

CMA CGM implements Peak Season Surcharge for Portugal to North Europe