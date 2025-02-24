  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. ICS calls for urgent progress on GHG emissions regulations at IMO

2025 February 24   11:50

shipping

ICS calls for urgent progress on GHG emissions regulations at IMO

Following the conclusion of the 18th session of the IMO's Intersessional Working Group on Reduction of GHG Emissions from Ships (ISWG-GHG 18), the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) has emphasized the need for accelerated progress on greenhouse gas (GHG) regulations ahead of the Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC 83) meeting in April.

Guy Platten, Secretary General of the ICS, noted that while progress has been made, "much work urgently remains to be done" to finalize a comprehensive package of GHG reduction regulations. Discussions on a universal levy on ships' GHG emissions did not yield a breakthrough.

Although approximately three-quarters of IMO member states support the GHG contribution system proposed by the "50-plus group" and ICS, concerns from countries like China and Brazil require resolution. A significant outcome was the broad agreement to establish an IMO Fund, which will utilize revenue from GHG emission charges to provide financial incentives for ships using zero and near-zero emission fuels.

Details regarding the proposed GHG intensity fuel standard remain unresolved. The ICS proposal for GHG surcharge fees, applicable to ships facing fuel availability constraints, has garnered support from developing countries.

Platten stated, "To ensure progress, ICS will continue to put forward pragmatic and constructive proposals to bridge differences, particularly on the crucial issue of economic incentives for the use of ZNZ fuels."

IMO (International Maritime Organization is a specialized agency of the United Nations responsible for the safety and security of shipping and the prevention of marine and atmospheric pollution by ships.  

ICS (International Chamber of Shipping) is an international trade association for merchant ship operators, representing all sectors and trades and over 80% of the world merchant fleet.

The MARPOL Convention is the main international convention covering prevention of pollution of the marine environment by ships.

Topics:

IMO

ICS

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 February 24

18:00

Tokyo Gas completes acquisition of 20% stake in FGEN LNG Corporation from First Gen LNG

17:26

ABS Chairman: Nuclear technology a "generational opportunity" for US shipbuilding

17:06

Moeve secures contract with RFOcean for 6,600 dwt chemical tanker newbuilds in China

16:41

U.S. proposes hefty port fees on Chinese ships and operators

16:15

Allseas to install 111 km of pipelines in ultra-deep Brazilian waters

15:42

South Africa’s Transnet National Ports Authority invests R76 mln in dredging fleet upgrade

15:41

EU imposes 16th package of sanctions on Russia, targeting 83 entities and individuals

15:20

John Cockerill, BESIX, and BESIX Environment start construction of Hyoffwind Project in Zeebrugge

14:55

Saipem to merge with Subsea7 in 50-50 deal

14:34

AD Ports Group opens Al Faya Dry Port in Abu Dhabi

14:07

Aqaba Development Corporation seeks partners for 20-year Silica Terminal concession

12:43

Pakistan and Bangladesh restart direct trade after 53 years with rice shipment

12:13

Hungary begins construction of Adriatic sea port in Trieste

11:24

Russia and Myanmar sign memorandum for Dawei Economic Zone development

10:45

Panama Canal approves funding for Rio Indio Lake Project

10:23

Sohar Port and Freezone launches dredging operations for Marsa LNG Project

09:59

AD Ports Group's Noatum Maritime forms 60/40 Ro-Ro JV with Erkport

2025 February 23

16:02

Eidesvik Offshore announces new construction support vessel  

15:33

Schmidt Ocean Institute successfully concludes inaugural Antarctic expedition

14:18

ADNOC successfully completes $2.84 billion marketed offering of ADNOC Gas shares

14:03

Noatum Maritime forms JV with ASRY for the provision of marine services in Bahrain

12:07

Fratelli taps Silvia Bordoni new General Manager, Fratelli Cosulich Bunkers Singapore

11:46

Jafza, Haldiram's sign agreement to launch one of the region's largest saffron processing facilities

11:14

Jan De Nul builds new port in Senegal

09:51

Chimbusco Pan Nation dominating biofuel provision in Hong Kong

2025 February 22

15:37

LiqTech receives WTS supplier approval for the WinGD DF engine

13:53

Port of Helsinki Ltd achieved its important climate goal

12:08

South Africa's Parliament's Select Committee engages with stakeholders on marine oil pollution bill

10:02

Vortexa unveils the first port-to-port freight pricing platform for energy

2025 February 21

18:00

CMA CGM implements Peak Season Surcharge for Portugal to North Europe