ICS calls for urgent progress on GHG emissions regulations at IMO

Following the conclusion of the 18th session of the IMO's Intersessional Working Group on Reduction of GHG Emissions from Ships (ISWG-GHG 18), the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) has emphasized the need for accelerated progress on greenhouse gas (GHG) regulations ahead of the Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC 83) meeting in April.

Guy Platten, Secretary General of the ICS, noted that while progress has been made, "much work urgently remains to be done" to finalize a comprehensive package of GHG reduction regulations. Discussions on a universal levy on ships' GHG emissions did not yield a breakthrough.

Although approximately three-quarters of IMO member states support the GHG contribution system proposed by the "50-plus group" and ICS, concerns from countries like China and Brazil require resolution. A significant outcome was the broad agreement to establish an IMO Fund, which will utilize revenue from GHG emission charges to provide financial incentives for ships using zero and near-zero emission fuels.

Details regarding the proposed GHG intensity fuel standard remain unresolved. The ICS proposal for GHG surcharge fees, applicable to ships facing fuel availability constraints, has garnered support from developing countries.

Platten stated, "To ensure progress, ICS will continue to put forward pragmatic and constructive proposals to bridge differences, particularly on the crucial issue of economic incentives for the use of ZNZ fuels."

IMO (International Maritime Organization is a specialized agency of the United Nations responsible for the safety and security of shipping and the prevention of marine and atmospheric pollution by ships.

ICS (International Chamber of Shipping) is an international trade association for merchant ship operators, representing all sectors and trades and over 80% of the world merchant fleet.

The MARPOL Convention is the main international convention covering prevention of pollution of the marine environment by ships.