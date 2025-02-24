  1. Home
2025 February 24   12:13

ports

Hungary begins construction of Adriatic sea port in Trieste

Hungary has commenced construction of its port in Trieste, Italy, with plans for full operation by 2028, according to Levente Magyar, Parliamentary State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade. The project, initiated on Hungarian state-owned land, involves the construction of a 650-meter coastline and a 30-hectare logistics center.

The first phase includes building a 250-meter stretch of coastline, followed by a 400-meter extension. The Hungarian government acquired the land for EUR 31 million under a 60-year concession agreement, entrusting Adria Port Zrt., a state-owned enterprise, with the development.

Levente Magyar stated that the port aims to facilitate Hungary's annual EUR 150 billion export cargo, emphasizing the need for direct sea access. "If the country does not have its own sea exit and seaport capacity, it will always be at the mercy of others," he said.

The project's total estimated cost is EUR 200 million, including Italian governmental investments for improved accessibility and infrastructure.

The development marks Hungary's return to sea access after losing its seafront in Rijeka in 1920.

Adria Port Zrt. is a Hungarian state-owned commercial enterprise responsible for the development of the Hungarian seaport in Trieste.

