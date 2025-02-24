  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Pakistan and Bangladesh restart direct trade after 53 years with rice shipment

2025 February 24   12:43

shipping

Pakistan and Bangladesh restart direct trade after 53 years with rice shipment

Pakistan and Bangladesh have initiated direct trade for the first time since their separation in 1971, with the first government-approved cargo departing from Port Qasim, according to reports from The Express Tribune and Express News.

The agreement, finalized in early February, involves Bangladesh purchasing 50,000 tonnes of Pakistani rice through the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP). The shipment, handled by a Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) vessel, marks the first official trade restoration since East Pakistan became the independent state of Bangladesh in 1971 following a nine-month liberation war.

The rice shipment is scheduled for delivery in two phases: the initial 25,000-tonne consignment is currently en route to a Bangladeshi port, with the remaining 25,000 tonnes set to depart in early March.

This move reopens trade channels dormant for over five decades and establishes direct shipping routes between the two nations. The trade deal follows a thaw in bilateral relations after the ouster of Bangladesh’s former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August 2024.

High-level exchanges, including a meeting between Yunus and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the United Nations General Assembly in September 2024, have supported this economic reconnection.

In November 2024, a cargo vessel from Karachi docked at Chittagong port, signaling early maritime contact, though the current rice shipment is the first government-approved trade operation.

Skepticism persists, however, with India Today noting regional geopolitical concerns, particularly India’s wariness of Pakistan’s access to Chittagong port, given its proximity to Myanmar and past tensions with Bangladesh under Hasina’s pro-India administration. Despite these concerns, the trade resumption is poised to reshape economic dynamics between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) is a state-owned entity established in 1967, TCP manages Pakistan’s trade in essential commodities, including rice, wheat, and sugar, facilitating both imports and exports.  

Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) is a government-owned shipping company headquartered in Karachi, operating a fleet of vessels for cargo transport and maritime logistics.

Topics:

shipping

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 February 24

18:00

Tokyo Gas completes acquisition of 20% stake in FGEN LNG Corporation from First Gen LNG

17:26

ABS Chairman: Nuclear technology a "generational opportunity" for US shipbuilding

17:06

Moeve secures contract with RFOcean for 6,600 dwt chemical tanker newbuilds in China

16:41

U.S. proposes hefty port fees on Chinese ships and operators

16:15

Allseas to install 111 km of pipelines in ultra-deep Brazilian waters

15:42

South Africa’s Transnet National Ports Authority invests R76 mln in dredging fleet upgrade

15:41

EU imposes 16th package of sanctions on Russia, targeting 83 entities and individuals

15:20

John Cockerill, BESIX, and BESIX Environment start construction of Hyoffwind Project in Zeebrugge

14:55

Saipem to merge with Subsea7 in 50-50 deal

14:34

AD Ports Group opens Al Faya Dry Port in Abu Dhabi

14:07

Aqaba Development Corporation seeks partners for 20-year Silica Terminal concession

12:13

Hungary begins construction of Adriatic sea port in Trieste

11:50

ICS calls for urgent progress on GHG emissions regulations at IMO

11:24

Russia and Myanmar sign memorandum for Dawei Economic Zone development

10:45

Panama Canal approves funding for Rio Indio Lake Project

10:23

Sohar Port and Freezone launches dredging operations for Marsa LNG Project

09:59

AD Ports Group's Noatum Maritime forms 60/40 Ro-Ro JV with Erkport

2025 February 23

16:02

Eidesvik Offshore announces new construction support vessel  

15:33

Schmidt Ocean Institute successfully concludes inaugural Antarctic expedition

14:18

ADNOC successfully completes $2.84 billion marketed offering of ADNOC Gas shares

14:03

Noatum Maritime forms JV with ASRY for the provision of marine services in Bahrain

12:07

Fratelli taps Silvia Bordoni new General Manager, Fratelli Cosulich Bunkers Singapore

11:46

Jafza, Haldiram's sign agreement to launch one of the region's largest saffron processing facilities

11:14

Jan De Nul builds new port in Senegal

09:51

Chimbusco Pan Nation dominating biofuel provision in Hong Kong

2025 February 22

15:37

LiqTech receives WTS supplier approval for the WinGD DF engine

13:53

Port of Helsinki Ltd achieved its important climate goal

12:08

South Africa's Parliament's Select Committee engages with stakeholders on marine oil pollution bill

10:02

Vortexa unveils the first port-to-port freight pricing platform for energy

2025 February 21

18:00

CMA CGM implements Peak Season Surcharge for Portugal to North Europe