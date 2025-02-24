Aqaba Development Corporation seeks partners for 20-year Silica Terminal concession

The Aqaba Development Corporation (ADC), the investment arm of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA), has issued an expression of interest (EOI) for the development, operation, and transfer of the Aqaba New Silica Terminal under a public-private partnership (PPP) model, according to Zawya.

The project, which will operate under a 20-year concession period, aims to handle silica by repurposing existing cement terminal facilities and the Mu’tah floating berth. This will be achieved through a build-operate-transfer (BOT) agreement.

Interested firms are required to submit a completed EOI application to receive a formal request for qualifications (RFQ) and the project information memorandum. Only shortlisted qualified bidders will be eligible to participate in the formal tender process. The deadline for EOI form submission is March 2, 2025.

The ADC, owned by the Jordanian government and ASEZA, manages key assets within the 375 sq km Aqaba Special Economic Zone, including ports, the airport, and strategic land parcels.

According to industry reports, the demand for silica sand is increasing globally due to its use in various industries, including construction, glass manufacturing, and electronics. The development of the Aqaba New Silica Terminal is expected to enhance Jordan’s export capabilities and contribute to the region’s economic growth.

