  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Aqaba Development Corporation seeks partners for 20-year Silica Terminal concession

2025 February 24   14:07

ports

Aqaba Development Corporation seeks partners for 20-year Silica Terminal concession

The Aqaba Development Corporation (ADC), the investment arm of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA), has issued an expression of interest (EOI) for the development, operation, and transfer of the Aqaba New Silica Terminal under a public-private partnership (PPP) model, according to Zawya.

The project, which will operate under a 20-year concession period, aims to handle silica by repurposing existing cement terminal facilities and the Mu’tah floating berth. This will be achieved through a build-operate-transfer (BOT) agreement.

Interested firms are required to submit a completed EOI application to receive a formal request for qualifications (RFQ) and the project information memorandum. Only shortlisted qualified bidders will be eligible to participate in the formal tender process. The deadline for EOI form submission is March 2, 2025.

The ADC, owned by the Jordanian government and ASEZA, manages key assets within the 375 sq km Aqaba Special Economic Zone, including ports, the airport, and strategic land parcels.

According to industry reports, the demand for silica sand is increasing globally due to its use in various industries, including construction, glass manufacturing, and electronics. The development of the Aqaba New Silica Terminal is expected to enhance Jordan’s export capabilities and contribute to the region’s economic growth.

Aqaba Development Corporation (ADC) is the investment arm of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority, responsible for developing and managing key infrastructure assets within the zone.  

Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) is the regulatory and administrative body for the Aqaba Special Economic Zone in Jordan, promoting investment and development in the region.

Topics:

ports

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 February 24

18:00

Tokyo Gas completes acquisition of 20% stake in FGEN LNG Corporation from First Gen LNG

17:26

ABS Chairman: Nuclear technology a "generational opportunity" for US shipbuilding

17:06

Moeve secures contract with RFOcean for 6,600 dwt chemical tanker newbuilds in China

16:41

U.S. proposes hefty port fees on Chinese ships and operators

16:15

Allseas to install 111 km of pipelines in ultra-deep Brazilian waters

15:42

South Africa’s Transnet National Ports Authority invests R76 mln in dredging fleet upgrade

15:41

EU imposes 16th package of sanctions on Russia, targeting 83 entities and individuals

15:20

John Cockerill, BESIX, and BESIX Environment start construction of Hyoffwind Project in Zeebrugge

14:55

Saipem to merge with Subsea7 in 50-50 deal

14:34

AD Ports Group opens Al Faya Dry Port in Abu Dhabi

12:43

Pakistan and Bangladesh restart direct trade after 53 years with rice shipment

12:13

Hungary begins construction of Adriatic sea port in Trieste

11:50

ICS calls for urgent progress on GHG emissions regulations at IMO

11:24

Russia and Myanmar sign memorandum for Dawei Economic Zone development

10:45

Panama Canal approves funding for Rio Indio Lake Project

10:23

Sohar Port and Freezone launches dredging operations for Marsa LNG Project

09:59

AD Ports Group's Noatum Maritime forms 60/40 Ro-Ro JV with Erkport

2025 February 23

16:02

Eidesvik Offshore announces new construction support vessel  

15:33

Schmidt Ocean Institute successfully concludes inaugural Antarctic expedition

14:18

ADNOC successfully completes $2.84 billion marketed offering of ADNOC Gas shares

14:03

Noatum Maritime forms JV with ASRY for the provision of marine services in Bahrain

12:07

Fratelli taps Silvia Bordoni new General Manager, Fratelli Cosulich Bunkers Singapore

11:46

Jafza, Haldiram's sign agreement to launch one of the region's largest saffron processing facilities

11:14

Jan De Nul builds new port in Senegal

09:51

Chimbusco Pan Nation dominating biofuel provision in Hong Kong

2025 February 22

15:37

LiqTech receives WTS supplier approval for the WinGD DF engine

13:53

Port of Helsinki Ltd achieved its important climate goal

12:08

South Africa's Parliament's Select Committee engages with stakeholders on marine oil pollution bill

10:02

Vortexa unveils the first port-to-port freight pricing platform for energy

2025 February 21

18:00

CMA CGM implements Peak Season Surcharge for Portugal to North Europe