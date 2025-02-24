  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. AD Ports Group opens Al Faya Dry Port in Abu Dhabi

2025 February 24   14:34

ports

AD Ports Group opens Al Faya Dry Port in Abu Dhabi

AD Ports Group has inaugurated the Al Faya Dry Port, a new custom-bound inland dry port facility, to improve connectivity with Khalifa Port, according to the company's release.

The facility will serve CMA CGM as its first key client. The Al Faya Dry Port, located between Abu Dhabi and Dubai, will operate as an Inland Container Depot (ICD) linked overland to Khalifa Port. It will function as a transit terminal for trucks, aiming to enhance cargo handling efficiency for Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

The ICD has an initial container capacity of 900 Twenty Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) and is designed for scalability based on market demand. The facility is digitally integrated with Khalifa Port through Maqta Technologies’ Advanced Trade & Logistics Platform (ATLP).

The Al Faya Dry Port complements the CMA Terminals Khalifa Port, inaugurated in December 2024, by extending its commercial reach across the UAE. It will also serve other AD Ports Group partners, including COSCO and MSC.

The facility is International Shipping & Port Facility Security Code (ISPS) compliant and customs-bounded, designed for quick truck turnaround.

This development follows the signing of a shareholders’ agreement between AD Ports Group and CMA CGM to jointly develop and operate the New East Mole multipurpose terminal in Pointe Noire, Congo-Brazzaville, for which AD Ports Group received a 30-year extendable concession in June 2023.

AD Ports Group is a facilitator of global trade and logistics, operating ports, industrial zones, and logistics services in the UAE and internationally.  

CMA CGM is a global shipping and logistics company, providing sea, land, air, and logistics solutions. 

Topics:

CMA CGM

AD Ports

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 February 24

18:00

Tokyo Gas completes acquisition of 20% stake in FGEN LNG Corporation from First Gen LNG

17:26

ABS Chairman: Nuclear technology a "generational opportunity" for US shipbuilding

17:06

Moeve secures contract with RFOcean for 6,600 dwt chemical tanker newbuilds in China

16:41

U.S. proposes hefty port fees on Chinese ships and operators

16:15

Allseas to install 111 km of pipelines in ultra-deep Brazilian waters

15:42

South Africa’s Transnet National Ports Authority invests R76 mln in dredging fleet upgrade

15:41

EU imposes 16th package of sanctions on Russia, targeting 83 entities and individuals

15:20

John Cockerill, BESIX, and BESIX Environment start construction of Hyoffwind Project in Zeebrugge

14:55

Saipem to merge with Subsea7 in 50-50 deal

14:07

Aqaba Development Corporation seeks partners for 20-year Silica Terminal concession

12:43

Pakistan and Bangladesh restart direct trade after 53 years with rice shipment

12:13

Hungary begins construction of Adriatic sea port in Trieste

11:50

ICS calls for urgent progress on GHG emissions regulations at IMO

11:24

Russia and Myanmar sign memorandum for Dawei Economic Zone development

10:45

Panama Canal approves funding for Rio Indio Lake Project

10:23

Sohar Port and Freezone launches dredging operations for Marsa LNG Project

09:59

AD Ports Group's Noatum Maritime forms 60/40 Ro-Ro JV with Erkport

2025 February 23

16:02

Eidesvik Offshore announces new construction support vessel  

15:33

Schmidt Ocean Institute successfully concludes inaugural Antarctic expedition

14:18

ADNOC successfully completes $2.84 billion marketed offering of ADNOC Gas shares

14:03

Noatum Maritime forms JV with ASRY for the provision of marine services in Bahrain

12:07

Fratelli taps Silvia Bordoni new General Manager, Fratelli Cosulich Bunkers Singapore

11:46

Jafza, Haldiram's sign agreement to launch one of the region's largest saffron processing facilities

11:14

Jan De Nul builds new port in Senegal

09:51

Chimbusco Pan Nation dominating biofuel provision in Hong Kong

2025 February 22

15:37

LiqTech receives WTS supplier approval for the WinGD DF engine

13:53

Port of Helsinki Ltd achieved its important climate goal

12:08

South Africa's Parliament's Select Committee engages with stakeholders on marine oil pollution bill

10:02

Vortexa unveils the first port-to-port freight pricing platform for energy

2025 February 21

18:00

CMA CGM implements Peak Season Surcharge for Portugal to North Europe