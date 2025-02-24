AD Ports Group opens Al Faya Dry Port in Abu Dhabi

AD Ports Group has inaugurated the Al Faya Dry Port, a new custom-bound inland dry port facility, to improve connectivity with Khalifa Port, according to the company's release.

The facility will serve CMA CGM as its first key client. The Al Faya Dry Port, located between Abu Dhabi and Dubai, will operate as an Inland Container Depot (ICD) linked overland to Khalifa Port. It will function as a transit terminal for trucks, aiming to enhance cargo handling efficiency for Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

The ICD has an initial container capacity of 900 Twenty Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) and is designed for scalability based on market demand. The facility is digitally integrated with Khalifa Port through Maqta Technologies’ Advanced Trade & Logistics Platform (ATLP).

The Al Faya Dry Port complements the CMA Terminals Khalifa Port, inaugurated in December 2024, by extending its commercial reach across the UAE. It will also serve other AD Ports Group partners, including COSCO and MSC.

The facility is International Shipping & Port Facility Security Code (ISPS) compliant and customs-bounded, designed for quick truck turnaround.

This development follows the signing of a shareholders’ agreement between AD Ports Group and CMA CGM to jointly develop and operate the New East Mole multipurpose terminal in Pointe Noire, Congo-Brazzaville, for which AD Ports Group received a 30-year extendable concession in June 2023.

AD Ports Group is a facilitator of global trade and logistics, operating ports, industrial zones, and logistics services in the UAE and internationally.

CMA CGM is a global shipping and logistics company, providing sea, land, air, and logistics solutions.