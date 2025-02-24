John Cockerill, BESIX, and BESIX Environment start construction of Hyoffwind Project in Zeebrugge

John Cockerill, BESIX, and BESIX Environment have commenced construction of the Hyoffwind green hydrogen production facility in Zeebrugge. The project aims to convert renewable electricity from local wind parks into green hydrogen for industrial and mobility applications, according to John Cockerill’s release.

The Hyoffwind facility, located near offshore wind parks, will have an initial production capacity of 25 MW, with the potential to scale up to 100 MW. The first hydrogen molecules are expected to be produced by mid-2026.

Once operational, the facility will contribute to an annual CO₂ reduction of 25,000 tonnes. Developed by Virya Energy in partnership with HyoffGreen and Messer, the project is a key initiative in Belgium’s green energy transition.

John Cockerill, BESIX, and BESIX Environment are responsible for the engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and start-up of the plant. BESIX will handle the civil and structural works, while BESIX Environment will manage the electromechanical works.

The project will utilize John Cockerill Hydrogen’s alkaline electrolysers, produced in their European factory.

John Cockerill is a Belgian engineering group specializing in energy, defense, industry, environment, and services.

BESIX is a Belgian construction company involved in infrastructure, marine works, buildings, and industrial projects.