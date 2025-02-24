  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. John Cockerill, BESIX, and BESIX Environment start construction of Hyoffwind Project in Zeebrugge

2025 February 24   15:20

hydrogen

John Cockerill, BESIX, and BESIX Environment start construction of Hyoffwind Project in Zeebrugge

John Cockerill, BESIX, and BESIX Environment have commenced construction of the Hyoffwind green hydrogen production facility in Zeebrugge. The project aims to convert renewable electricity from local wind parks into green hydrogen for industrial and mobility applications, according to John Cockerill’s release.

The Hyoffwind facility, located near offshore wind parks, will have an initial production capacity of 25 MW, with the potential to scale up to 100 MW. The first hydrogen molecules are expected to be produced by mid-2026.

Once operational, the facility will contribute to an annual CO₂ reduction of 25,000 tonnes. Developed by Virya Energy in partnership with HyoffGreen and Messer, the project is a key initiative in Belgium’s green energy transition.

John Cockerill, BESIX, and BESIX Environment are responsible for the engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and start-up of the plant. BESIX will handle the civil and structural works, while BESIX Environment will manage the electromechanical works.

The project will utilize John Cockerill Hydrogen’s alkaline electrolysers, produced in their European factory.

John Cockerill is a Belgian engineering group specializing in energy, defense, industry, environment, and services.

BESIX is a Belgian construction company involved in infrastructure, marine works, buildings, and industrial projects.

Topics:

hydrogen

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 February 24

18:00

Tokyo Gas completes acquisition of 20% stake in FGEN LNG Corporation from First Gen LNG

17:26

ABS Chairman: Nuclear technology a "generational opportunity" for US shipbuilding

17:06

Moeve secures contract with RFOcean for 6,600 dwt chemical tanker newbuilds in China

16:41

U.S. proposes hefty port fees on Chinese ships and operators

16:15

Allseas to install 111 km of pipelines in ultra-deep Brazilian waters

15:42

South Africa’s Transnet National Ports Authority invests R76 mln in dredging fleet upgrade

15:41

EU imposes 16th package of sanctions on Russia, targeting 83 entities and individuals

14:55

Saipem to merge with Subsea7 in 50-50 deal

14:34

AD Ports Group opens Al Faya Dry Port in Abu Dhabi

14:07

Aqaba Development Corporation seeks partners for 20-year Silica Terminal concession

12:43

Pakistan and Bangladesh restart direct trade after 53 years with rice shipment

12:13

Hungary begins construction of Adriatic sea port in Trieste

11:50

ICS calls for urgent progress on GHG emissions regulations at IMO

11:24

Russia and Myanmar sign memorandum for Dawei Economic Zone development

10:45

Panama Canal approves funding for Rio Indio Lake Project

10:23

Sohar Port and Freezone launches dredging operations for Marsa LNG Project

09:59

AD Ports Group's Noatum Maritime forms 60/40 Ro-Ro JV with Erkport

2025 February 23

16:02

Eidesvik Offshore announces new construction support vessel  

15:33

Schmidt Ocean Institute successfully concludes inaugural Antarctic expedition

14:18

ADNOC successfully completes $2.84 billion marketed offering of ADNOC Gas shares

14:03

Noatum Maritime forms JV with ASRY for the provision of marine services in Bahrain

12:07

Fratelli taps Silvia Bordoni new General Manager, Fratelli Cosulich Bunkers Singapore

11:46

Jafza, Haldiram's sign agreement to launch one of the region's largest saffron processing facilities

11:14

Jan De Nul builds new port in Senegal

09:51

Chimbusco Pan Nation dominating biofuel provision in Hong Kong

2025 February 22

15:37

LiqTech receives WTS supplier approval for the WinGD DF engine

13:53

Port of Helsinki Ltd achieved its important climate goal

12:08

South Africa's Parliament's Select Committee engages with stakeholders on marine oil pollution bill

10:02

Vortexa unveils the first port-to-port freight pricing platform for energy

2025 February 21

18:00

CMA CGM implements Peak Season Surcharge for Portugal to North Europe